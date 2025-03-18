Senior Asic Verification Engineer
2025-03-18
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Senior ASIC Verification Engineer
Requirements:
Minimum 6-8 years' experience
Excellent skills in SystemVerilog/UVM
Good programming skills (neat, commented, maintainable code, no warnings). Quality
Excellent debugging skills with complex designs
Experience with IP level and system level verification
Proficient in verification planning, reporting and driving verification closure. Must understand
how a verification project works, from start to finish
Must be able to work both in team and independently
Good communication skills, both written and oral English
Good to have:
Experience with Matlab, and signal processing is meritorious
Experience with analog-mixed signal type ASICs is meritorious
Experience using formal properties and tools, such as Jasper, OneSpin, InFact and similar
Experience in using golden models/reference models in a test bench
C-programming and/or scripting skills
Interest in verification methodology, quality and driving improvements
Experience in agile ways of working, in particular agile scrum
