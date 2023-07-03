Senior Application Specialist System Simulation Electromagnetics
2023-07-03
Do you get energy from working in a creative environment and coming up with new ideas while also working for a sustainable future? We are looking for an engaged Senior Application Specialist who will join us in our mission to design, simulate and test electromagnetic applications from different technical aspects.
About the position
As a Senior Application Specialist System Simulation Electromagnetics, you will be part of our Tech team that design and simulate electromagnetic applications with principal focus on electrical machines and inductors from an electromagnetic point of view. You will be working closely with the Prototype & Validation team, participating in the validation of the theoretical simulations on prototypes in the test lab to support our digital twin philosophy. This is a chance to try your ideas in practice from concept idea to a working prototype.
You will act as the technical expert link between our company and the providers of the simulation software and actively develop tools and methods for efficient design and simulations as well as taking part in test procedures for prototype validation. You will be working with efficient data exchange to other simulations domains and propose performance targets for new generations of materials based on motor and system simulations. You will support projects with end-users and customers globally. The position is in Helsingborg in new premises with flexible working options. Travel will be required occasionally.
About you
We are looking for someone who is creative, dedicated and enjoy taking initiatives. You like to work in an interdisciplinary and global environment in an agile project organisation. We want you to have a personal drive to plan, adapt and complete successful development projects and to be a team member who can collaborate but also work autonomously taking ownership of tasks within your field of expertise. We want you to be up to date with current and future technology trends and have a willingness to learn. Of course, you love to work with system concepts, and you have an innovative mindset to find new ways to create solutions.
Job requirements essentials
• You hold a PhD degree in electric machine design or equivalent
• Strong communication skills in English - both written and spoken.
• More than 5 years of experience in qualified design work within the area of expertise
• Knowledge within one or more of these additional aspects - solid mechanics, thermal, power electronics and their control
• High proficiency in electromagnetic simulation software
Benefits
At Alvier Mechatronics we appreciate our employees, and we want to show it. Not only by making sure that we have good pensions and insurances, but also by encouraging you to stay healthy with our wellness allowance. We have a reduction of working hours and profit-sharing, which also is a way of showing that our employees are our greatest investment.
About Alvier Mechatronics
The further development of drive systems for a sustainable future goes far beyond the electric motor. To achieve improved energy usage, faster development times and lower costs, an efficient interaction of motor, power electronics, sensor technology, control strategy and mechanical integration is essential. Not only because challenges drive us but primarily to contribute to a better tomorrow for all.
Alvier Mechatronics is a young but growing spin-off company and a reliable partner to leading global automotive and industrial companies. We provide engineering services and prototype solutions in electric drive systems. Alvier Mechatronics is a place where we have the freedom to choose and create our own story.
Working at Alvier Mechatronics
We aim to offer a great and meaningful place to work where you can fulfill your potential and ambitions. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity and inclusion. We believe that through collaboration and openness we develop as individuals and as a company. We see all employees, regardless of position, as leaders when we approach the challenges that the world and we face. In close cooperation with our stakeholders, we steer towards our vision of a sustainable society.
Interested?
