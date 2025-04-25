Senior Animator
Job Description
This role will be working with Fantasma Games studio at EveryMatrix. The Animator is responsible for creating high-quality animations for slot games, driving innovation in animation technologies, and providing leadership within the animation team.
Our recent games*-such as Gold Pigger, Vulcan's Gold, and Shadow Summoner Egypt-have been topping the charts, and we are at the beginning of an exciting journey to become a major studio in the iGaming industry.
Fantasma Games has recently become part of EveryMatrix*.
Responsibilities:
Animation Creation and Quality Assurance
• Create benchmark animations that demonstrate technical and visual quality standards for our slot game products.
• Develop new assets while adhering to technical and artistic direction to ensure high-quality end products.
• Fix animation bugs and optimize assets for improved performance.
• Maintain or exceed a consistent level of productivity while meeting deadlines and producing high-quality work.
Technical Collaboration and Innovation
• Participate in R&D efforts for current and future animation technologies.
• Work closely with game designers, gameplay engineers, and tech artists to understand and work within engine limitations.
• Develop and maintain documentation on tools, training, and processes.
• Provide technical assistance to show supervisors before and during production.
Leadership and Mentorship
• Mentor and coach the animation team on best practices in game animation.
• Train and mentor new Animators, providing guidance and support to junior team members.
• May supervise the work of entry, mid, and mid-high level animators at the discretion of the Art Lead.
Cross-functional Collaboration
• Comprehend and execute direction from the Art Lead or Product Owner (PO).
• Collaborate effectively with other departments to ensure cohesive game development.
Continuous Improvement
• Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in game animation.
• Contribute to the ongoing improvement of animation workflows and processes.
• Apply new knowledge and techniques to enhance the quality and efficiency of animations in Fantasma Games' products.
Concept Development and Visual Direction
• Create moodboards and concepts that clearly communicate the intention and direction of the art for each game project.
• Develop and maintain a cohesive visual style across assigned game projects, ensuring consistency with our brand.
• Participate in brainstorming sessions to generate innovative ideas for new game themes and visual concepts when requested.
Art Asset Creation and Quality Assurance
• Produce appealing art assets in line with each game's specific art style and overall brand aesthetic of our company.
• Create various game elements including, but not limited to, characters, backgrounds, numbers, symbols, texts, and user interface components as required for each project.
• Ensure all created artwork complies with the technical specifications provided by EveryMatrix, including file formats, sizes, and any other relevant parameters.
• Optimize artwork for different devices and resolutions, ensuring consistent quality across platforms as specified by EveryMatrix.
Project Management and Communication
• Listen to and follow instructions from the Art Lead and Product Owner, incorporating feedback effectively into the artwork.
• Deliver high-quality artwork within given timeframes, adhering to project schedules and deadlines.
• Communicate clearly on progress, need for assistance, and any potential roadblocks that may affect the timely delivery of art assets.
Cross-functional Collaboration
• Collaborate with the game design team to ensure artwork aligns with gameplay mechanics and enhances the overall player experience.
• Assist in the creation of marketing materials and promotional assets related to the games, when required.
• Provide constructive feedback to other team members during art reviews, if applicable.
Asset Management and Organization
• Maintain an organized library of art assets for easy access and potential reuse in future projects.
Adaptability and Continuous Improvement
• Adapt to new tools and technologies as introduced by EveryMatrix for the purpose of improving art creation processes.
Professional Conduct
• Respect and adhere to all confidentiality and intellectual property agreements as outlined in the main contract.
