Senior Android Engineer, Design Systems
Wolt Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-08-19
Job Description
Are you an Android Engineer with a strong passion for UI and creating beautiful and scalable user experiences? If this resonates with you, then we would love for you to be the first Android Engineer on our Design System team.
Working as an engineer on the Design System team you will be building from the ground up and maintaining a library of design tokens and UI components that will act as the shared design language for both engineers and designers. Furthermore, as part of the team you will empower other engineers and designers to contribute to the design system, and act as the Android UI expert at Wolt. You will drive UI best practices across Wolt and have a wide influence over feature teams. As part of offering a Design Systems library for Android, your goal will be to increase design and development velocity, quality, and consistency for all of Wolt's products, including the consumer, courier, and merchant applications.
As an Android Engineer you'll be developing using both Jetpack Componse and traditional Android Views. You'll be creating and maintaining a brand new shared UI library to be consumed by other Android Engineers which needs to be easily maintainable, provide reusable and scalable APIs and be well documented and tested.
Currently the team consists of 4 Web Engineers, 1 iOS Engineer, and 2 Design System Designers.
Qualifications
We are looking for a person with experience in building high quality UI components and with an understanding on how to build a shared library that can be easily extended, and be consumed by other developers.
As the creator of the shared UI library for Android, we expect you to deliver high quality and well documented components with clean APIs. In order to succeed in the role, you'll need several years of experience in building Android applications using modern technologies and brand new Android platform features. Our codebase is in Kotlin so you should feel at home with the language, you should also be familiar with Jetpack Compose and some of the other latest features of the Android platform.
While we don't expect you to be a designer, we want you to have a good eye for design. You should be able to spot problematic designs, understand common design patterns, and advocate for user experiences that are specific to the Android platform. Furthermore, we'd expect you to know and follow accessibility guidelines for Android and be able to spot accessibility issues in designs.
We need you to be a good communicator and share your knowledge with both engineers and designers across the organization. As a builder of shared infrastructure, you will be expected to proactively communicate changes and also identify potential new challenges. Collaboration with both engineers and designers is an essential part of your role.
