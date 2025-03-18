Senior Analyst
2025-03-18
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the Information Management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers. Global IM has approx. 900 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore.
We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer who will lead Resource Management & Automation within our cloud infrastructure team. As a subject matter expert (SME), you will drive Azure resource efficiency, automation, networking, disaster recovery, and CI/CD deployment to ensure high availability, security, and cost optimization.
It is a permanent position, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden
What you will do
As Senior DevOps Engineer, you will:
Deploy and manage Azure Resource Groups, ARM Templates, Terraform, and drive infrastructure as code (IaC) best practices.
Implement Azure Automation, Logic Apps, Functions, and event-driven workflows to eliminate manual processes.
Enhance scalability and resilience of VMSS, AKS, and Azure Container Instances.
Design and manage CI/CD pipelines with Azure DevOps, Git, and GitOps principles for seamless deployments.
Enforce RBAC, Managed Identities, Zero Trust Security, and Azure Security Center & Defender to maintain compliance and security best practices.
Optimize Virtual Networks, Load Balancers, Application Gateway, Azure Firewall, and Front Door for high availability.
Configure Azure Monitor, Log Analytics, Application Insights, and APM tools (Datadog, New Relic, Dynatrace) for real-time observability.
Manage Azure Backup, Site Recovery (ASR), auto-scaling, reserved instances, and tagging strategies.
Leverage Terraform, Docker, and scripting (PHP, ASP.NET, Django, Python, Bash) to streamline operations.
Manage and optimize MS SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL for reliability and efficiency.
Drive GitOps adoption, cloud governance, and best practices to enhance DevOps maturity.
We believe you have
Bachelors / Masters degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
8+ years in Cloud/DevOps engineering, with a strong focus on Azure.
Expertise in Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
Strong hands-on experience with tools and technologies:
Azure DevOps, Terraform, Kubernetes, Docker, GitOps, APM Tools, CI/CD, Security & Compliance, Azure Networking, Azure Backup, ASR, and disaster recovery, Azure Monitor, Log Analytics and Azure Managed Grafana.
Proficiency in PowerShell, Python, Bash, or other scripting languages.
Strong problem-solving skills with a proactive approach to automation and governance.
Ability to collaborate across global teams and drive technical leadership.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website: We are Tetra Pak Lund
This job posting expires on 2025-04-01.
To know more about the position, contact Paul Eriksson at +46 733 36 1243
To know more about your application, contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
