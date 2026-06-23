Senior AI Enablement Engineer
Gears Of Leo AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gears Of Leo AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Växjö
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ABOUT THE ROLE
We are seeking a hands-on, technically fluent engineer to drive the adoption of AI across our entire development organization - someone who finds the friction in how teams work and turns it into automated, AI-powered solutions.
As our AI Enablement Engineer, you will embed with engineering and product teams to identify where AI can remove repetitive, manual work, then build and ship the solutions that make it happen. You will work closely with our AI Efficiency Architects and AI Evangelist to turn high-level AI strategy into concrete, measurable wins on the ground.
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys variety, moves fast, and gets real satisfaction from seeing their work adopted and relied upon by teams across the company.
Your Mission
Accelerate how the entire development organization works by finding high-impact use cases for AI, building the solutions that automate them, and spreading those wins so they scale across teams.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Use Case Discovery: work directly with engineering and product teams to map their workflows, spot repetitive or slow processes, and identify the highest-impact opportunities for AI-driven automation across the development organization.
Rapid Prototyping & Delivery: act as a builder - lead the technical design and implementation of working solutions such as prompt workflows, lightweight agents, scripts, and integrations that prove value fast, then partnering with the AI Efficiency Architects to harden anything that needs to run in production.
Reusable Enablement Assets: create templates, playbooks, and repeatable patterns so a proven AI win can spread from one team to many without bespoke work each time.
Adoption & Measurement: drive genuine adoption of AI tooling across teams and tie every solution back to concrete outcomes - time saved, throughput, and delivery speed - so impact is visible and quantifiable to leadership.
Feedback to the Platform: surface recurring needs and friction back to the AI Efficiency Architects, so the internal AI gateway and tooling evolve toward what teams actually need.
Technical Mentorship & Influence: mentor senior engineers on AI best practices and influence engineering roadmaps.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Staff-Level Engineering Foundations: 8+ years of professional software engineering experience (Java, Python, Go, or TypeScript) with a proven track record of delivering complex, distributed systems in a production environment.
Production-Ready AI Expertise: Deep, hands-on experience moving AI from a cool prototype to a real-world tool. You don't just write basic prompts - you know how to build reliable agents and RAG workflows, and you understand the practical side of LLMs, like managing costs, speed, and context limits to make tools actually work for production.
Strategic Problem-Solving: You have a strong bias for action and can take a vague problem and turn it into a working solution fast. While you focus on delivering value quickly rather than chasing perfection, you always think big - building smart, reusable tools that fix root problems for hundreds of developers, not just one team.
Collaboration & Communication: excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work alongside many different teams, understand their needs, and bring them along on the adoption journey.
SDLC/DevOps Familiarity: working knowledge of the tools that underpin the software delivery lifecycle (e.g., GitLab/GitHub, CI/CD pipelines, source control) so that solutions fit naturally into how teams already work.
Self-Direction: capacity to manage a varied portfolio of work across multiple teams, prioritize for impact, and deliver with minimal supervision.
NICE TO HAVES
Excellent presentation and training skills
Previous experience running enablement, developer experience, or internal tooling initiatives
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 2000 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 19 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enrol in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
• *As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gears of Leo AB
(org.nr 556939-6459), https://www.leovegasgroup.com/careers/open-positions/?location=C7ACXfw0
Luntmakargatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
9975894