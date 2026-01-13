Senior Agentic AI Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-01-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Stockholm
, Oxelösund
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a team working with autonomous transport solutions, where data and AI are used to support operations in a mission-critical environment. The focus is to implement validated agentic AI use cases that improve workflows across operations support, road safety, and software/test-related processes. The work includes integrating internal data and systems via MCP and an OpenAI-based platform for LLM capabilities, with strong emphasis on tangible business outcomes and cross-functional collaboration.
Job DescriptionDrive the implementation of agentic AI within the autonomous transport system offboard domain, from investigation and experimentation to production-ready solutions.
Design and build workflows for process automation and orchestration, including integration of internal data sources and systems.
Develop software, services, and algorithms for data analysis within the autonomous transport systems domain.
Develop and integrate AI solutions that enhance operational data products and their business impact.
Contribute to the design and development of data pipelines using Kafka and Databricks.
Coach and support AI engineering practices through cross-functional collaboration and knowledge sharing.
Requirements2-5 years of proven experience working with agentic AI.
At least 5 years of proven experience as a software developer.
Degree (Bachelor's or Master's) in Data Analytics, Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Professional working proficiency in English.
Ability to pass a background check prior to assignment start.
Nice to haveExperience integrating AI solutions with internal data and systems via MCP and OpenAI-based LLM platforms.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7046170-1787543". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9682500