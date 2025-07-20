Senior Accounting specialist
2025-07-20
Drive Product Strategy and Innovation at TRATON Charging Solutions!
At TRATON Charging Solutions, we believe in the power of collaboration-where the whole truly becomes greater than the sum of its parts. Together with TRATON Group brands, we are shaping the future of commercial transport with sustainable and innovative charging solutions. As a strategic investment of TRATON AB, TRATON Charging Solutions AB focuses on developing a robust public charging network tailored to the commercial transport sector.
Who We Are
Located in central Stockholm, our diverse and experienced team brings together expertise from the financial sector, eMobility, and digital services. We work cross-functionally across TRATON Group brands-Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and Navistar-on a shared mission to build the largest public roaming charging network for commercial vehicles in Europe and beyond. We foster a dynamic, inclusive, and idea-driven workplace where collaboration and innovation thrive.
Role Summary
As a Senior Accounting Specialist at TRATON Charging Solutions, you will play a critical role in managing and enhancing our financial operations. You will ensure accurate financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and the continuous improvement of accounting processes. This position involves hands-on responsibilities across bookkeeping, ledger management, reconciliations, fixed assets, cost accounting, and financial reporting in line with applicable standards.
Key Responsibilities
Drive the automation and efficiency of financial processes in collaboration with the Accounting Specialist.
Maintain and reconcile the General Ledger, ensuring accurate journal entries and proper documentation.
Prepare VAT and income tax filings for review by external partners.
Generate monthly financial reports and statements in accordance with accounting standards and internal policies.
Reconcile incoming invoices and ensure proper documentation.
Manage monthly employer declarations on the Swedish Tax Agency's platform, including posting in Microsoft Business Central.
Collaborate with the other accounting reconcile all balance sheet accounts using our reconciliation tool.
Lead internal and external audit preparations by compiling necessary documentation and addressing audit inquiries.
Who You Are
Post-secondary education in Finance, Accounting, or related discipline.
Extensive experience in accounting or finance roles, preferably in a corporate or multinational setting.
Deep understanding of accounting principles; knowledge of SW GAAP is essential.
Proficiency in ERP systems; Microsoft Business Central experience is strongly preferred.
Solid experience with VAT reporting and cross-border transactions.
Proven experience supporting external audits.
Structured, detail-oriented, and proactive approach to financial operations.
Fluent in both Swedish and English with strong communication skills.
Excellent cross-functional collaboration and stakeholder management abilities.
Passionate about continuous improvement and financial innovation.
Why Join Us
Join a fast-growing and mission-driven company at the forefront of eMobility.
Work with a talented international team using the latest technologies in sustainable transport.
Play a key role in shaping public and depot charging infrastructure across Europe.
Enjoy a flexible, creative, and empowering work environment that fosters development.
Location: TRATON Charging Solutions AB, Vasagatan 16, Stockholm
How to Apply
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and contribute to the transformation of commercial vehicle charging, we'd love to hear from you!
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-20. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check will be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Jenny Douhan Managing Director, jenny.douhan@se.traton.com
