Senior Account Manager-Siemens Grid Software
Siemens AB / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2025-05-15
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Siemens Grid Software is looking for a Senior Account Manager, are you interested?
Siemens Grid Software is a leading provider of innovative software solutions designed to empower the energy and utilities sectors globally. We specialize in helping organizations optimize operations, enhance sustainability, and achieve digital transformation. As part of our growth strategy, we are seeking a dynamic and experienced Senior Account Manager to drive global sales and deepen relationships within this critical industry.
The Challenge
As a Senior Account Manager, you will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth by managing and expanding relationships with key clients and prospects in the energy and utilities sector worldwide. This role requires a strategic, consultative sales approach, exceptional relationship management skills, and the ability to navigate complex, multi-stakeholder environments. You will be responsible for identifying opportunities, crafting tailored solutions, and closing high-value deals that align with customer needs and Siemens Grid Software's growth objectives.
We're on the hunt for a Senior Account Manager to supercharge our growth and elevate our market presence.
Strategic Account Management:
* Build and nurture powerful relationships with key decision-makers.
* Be the trusted advisor who aligns our solutions with client needs.
* Drive customer satisfaction, retention, and revenue with strategic account plans.
Business Development:
* Uncover new business opportunities and tap into untapped potential.
* Leverage your industry network and insights to create tailored value propositions.
* Lead consultative sales engagements that win hearts and minds.
Sales Execution:
* Own the entire sales process, from prospecting to closing deals.
* Collaborate seamlessly with internal teams to exceed customer expectations.
* Consistently smash sales targets and KPIs.
Industry Expertise:
* Stay ahead of global market trends and regulatory changes.
* Shine as a subject matter expert at industry events and customer meetings.
* Provide strategic feedback to shape our product and marketing strategies.
Global Collaboration:
* Manage relationships across diverse markets, adapting strategies to different cultures.
* Coordinate with regional sales teams for a unified global approach.
Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor's degree in Business, Engineering, or a related field.
• Business-fluent Swedish and English language skills (speaking and writing) additional Nordic languages is a plus!
• 7+ years of experience in enterprise software sales or account management, with a focus on the energy and utilities sector.
• Proven track record of meeting or exceeding... Ersättning
Fixed plus Comission Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "462140". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens AB
(org.nr 556003-2921) Arbetsplats
Siemens Jobbnummer
9340020