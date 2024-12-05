Senior Account Manager - Europe
Polarium specializes in innovative energy storage systems designed to transform the way we approach energy solutions. With a strong history of identifying unique global business opportunities and cultivating a loyal customer base, we continue to lead the way in sustainable energy innovation. As a Senior Account Manager at Polarium, you will be instrumental in nurturing and expanding strategic client relationships. In this role, you will serve as the primary liaison for clients, developing account strategies, ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction, and uncovering new growth opportunities. We're seeking a proactive, results-oriented professional with a solid understanding of energy storage, renewable energy markets, and a passion for client-focused account management.
Location:Europe (Flexible on location)
Responsibilities:
Drive sales growth and manage key Telecom customer accounts, including Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Tower Companies across Europe.
Serve as the primary point of contact for clients, maintaining strong relationships with key decision-makers, business leaders, and procurement teams.
Ensure exceptional levels of customer satisfaction by addressing client needs proactively and delivering outstanding support throughout the engagement.
Collaborate closely with customers to understand their requirements and articulate the unique value of Polarium's solutions tailored to their needs.
Oversee the entire sales process, from customer onboarding and contract negotiation to order placement and solution delivery, ensuring seamless execution.
Manage customer relationships throughout the project lifecycle, working in coordination with internal Polarium teams to deliver successful outcomes.
Meet and exceed annual revenue targets while maximizing long-term profitability and strategic value for Polarium.
Qualifications and experience:
Must have a minimum of 5 years' experience in B2B sales in the large telecom sector
Must have experience selling complex energy products and solutions, preferably in the telecom, power supply and/or battery field
Demonstrable technical knowledge in the field of telecom power and/or battery systems
University degree Electrical Engineering, Industrial Engineering or related field.
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
