Seeking Skilled Java Developers with Cloud Technology Expertise
2024-09-05
Are you looking for a new challenge in cloud technology? Join Nexer Group, a global technology powerhouse with strong Swedish entrepreneurial roots. Our Java team at Nexer offers extensive expertise in Java development and is committed to fostering long-lasting client relationships. As a Java developer on our team, you'll engage in diverse tasks with enthusiastic colleagues.
Role Overview:
At Nexer, we present stimulating consulting assignments that span across borders and leverage the latest technology. You'll help grow our specialized unit while enhancing your own skills. We emphasize team development by dedicating monthly resources to skill improvement. Diversity is a fundamental value for us, encouraging knowledge sharing across various demographics. Fluency in Swedish is necessary, and our base is in Borås but there may be some travel involved in the work.
What We Offer:
• Java Competence Center
• Comprehensive Training Programs
• Additional Annual Leave and Substantial Healthcare Contributions via Benify
• Flexible Salary Structure
Previous Experience:
We seek candidates with a minimum of 6 years of practical Java development experience. Ideal candidates will have strong Java skills and expertise in cloud technologies such as AWS and Azure.
Required Skills:
• Java 17+
• AWS/Azure
• Spring Boot
• Linux
• DevOps
• Kubernetes/Docker
• Proficiency in spoken and written Swedish
Preferred Experience:
• Frontend Frameworks (e.g., Angular, React)
• System Integration
• CI/CD Experience
• DevSecOps
If you have a background in Java but don't meet all the criteria, we encourage you to reach out! We value personal qualities as much as technical skills.
