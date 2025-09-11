Security Team Leader
Job Title: Security Team Lead
Location: Uppsala
Number of opening: 1
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced Security Team Leader to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for the operation, monitoring, and development of our technical security systems including CCTV, intruder alarms, and access control systems. You will also manage security-related projects, oversee budgets, and support the Head of EHS & Security in ensuring a safe and compliant workplace.
This is a hands on role where you'll work independently, coordinate with internal and external stakeholders, and provide expert security guidance across the organization.
Key Responsibilities
* Monitor and manage technical security systems (CCTV, alarms, access systems).
* Ensure compliance with Swedish legislation and company security policies.
* Lead projects for the expansion and replacement of security systems.
* Manage and supervise the security department budget in collaboration with the Head of EHS & Security.
* Oversee contracts and orders for technical systems, security guards, and patrol services.
* Develop and update security routines, instructions, and internal controls.
* Deliver security training for employees, consultants, and contractors.
* Support and participate in threat and security investigations.
* Provide personal risk and security advice to managers and staff.
* Collaborate with IT, other departments, contractors, and external suppliers to ensure effective security operations.
* Take part in scheduled on-call duty.
What We're Looking For
* Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant field.
* 3-5+ years of experience in security operations, technical systems, or a related area.
* Strong knowledge of CCTV, alarms, and access control systems.
* Knowledge of the Protective Security Act and its practical application in a corporate environment.
* Proven experience in project management and budget handling.
* Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
* Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written).
* Ability to work independently, with a structured and proactive approach.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station. Ersättning
