Security Operations Manager
Bambora Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-02-05
As Security Operations Manager you will directly be reporting to Head of Technology at Digital & AI overseeing all aspects from IT security perspective as well as incident management across all product system portfolio of Digital Experience. This would include working cross teams and functions in various geographies and licenses globally as the DX technology covers full SMB scope of risk and portal platforms.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
Monitor and analyze security alerts across cloud services and applications.
Assist with incident response: investigating, documenting, and helping remediate security events.
Work closely with developers to secure Spring Boot microservices and APIs.
Run vulnerability scans and support remediation of findings across code and infrastructure.
Help strengthen cloud security.
Stay ahead of and share the latest threats, cloud risks, and fintech security trends.
Who Are We Looking For
People who can drive positive change, step up and show what's next - people with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. In practice this means:
You can demonstrate a solid understanding of IT fundamentals (networking, operating systems, cloud basics).
You've got substantial knowledge of cloud services and cloud security principles.
Ability to collaborate effectively across security, backend, and frontend teams.
Motivation and passion for cybersecurity, cloud-native applications, and fintech innovation.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
Perks & Benefits
At Worldline, you'll get the chance to be at the heart of the global payments technology industry and shape how the world pays and gets paid. On top of that, you will also:
Health contribution
Health check - Every 2:nd year
Private Health Care Insurance (EuroAccident)
Parental pay and 12 months pension during parental leave
Opportunity to hybrid working according to company standard
Benefit portal with many great offers, plus more.
Shape the evolution
We are pushing towards the next frontiers of payments technology, and we are looking for big thinkers to join our journey. People with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. Here you'll work with ambitious colleagues from around the world, take on unique challenges as a team, and make a real impact on society. And with our empowering culture, strong technology and extensive training opportunities, we help you accelerate your career. Wherever you decide to go. Join our global team of over 18,000 innovators across 40+ countries, and shape a tomorrow that is yours to own.
Learn more about life at Worldline at jobs.worldline.com
