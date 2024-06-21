Security Officer, Information & Cyber Security Management
2024-06-21
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to enable fossil freedom by taking the driver seat in the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Vattenfall is looking for a Security Officer with focus on Information & Cyber Security, to join the Corporate Security & Resilience function. The location of this position is flexible in Vattenfall's countries of operations - Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK (United Kingdom) and Poland.
We offer an interesting position in an international environment with a lot of opportunities to contribute to enabling a fossil freedom. Vattenfall believes that security & resilience is an essential component of a leading sustainable energy company. Protecting our processes and assets are essential to maintain the trust of our customers, employees, suppliers and society.
The Corporate Security & Resilience function at Vattenfall is a modern, flexible, and agile unit that is operating in a challenging and rapidly changing environment. We strive to embed security & resilience into all our business operations and we apply a holistic and risk-based approach to constantly adopt and improve our security posture. The main tasks of the function is to provide leadership, governance and support throughout the Vattenfall Group to ensure mitigation of security related risks as well as regulatory compliance.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Develop, and drive the implementation of organisational and technical requirements, processes, instructions, standards, guidelines, methods, templates, and tools, and provide expertise required to support company-wide strategy execution and implementation of the requirements related to Information- and Cyber Security.
Drive and participate in Information- and IT-security related projects and key initiatives
Support the Business Areas and Staff Functions in practical implementations of the group framework
Support the continuous improvement of functional security areas
Develop presentation-, training- and awareness material
External and internal stakeholder management
Keep up to date with industry best practices, vendor capabilities, standards
Keep up to date with requirements, legislations and relevant geopolitical situation affecting or might affect Vattenfall Group business.
Qualifications
5-15 years of relevant work experience
Experience of security management in multi-stakeholder environments and with an international focus
Expert knowledge in Information- and IT-security management
An excellent professional level of our group language English, both spoken and written.
Experience from working with security laws and regulations such as the NIS-directive, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) or the Swedish Protective Security Act
Well-articulated and persuasive and can communicate security & resilience related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.
Meritorious experience:
Knowledge of EU and national authorities' working methods and requirements for the energy industry
Experience from the energy business
Experience from working with international standards such as ISO 27000 and NIST
You are a driven and curious individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment. You are furthermore well-articulated and persuasive and can communicate information & cyber security related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff, both internally and externally. You have strong analytical skills and willingness to take ownership when required with a positive attitude. Furthermore, you have a keen sense of team effort and the ability to build and maintain social relations. A high integrity, security, and privacy awareness together with the ability to handle stress well and to deliver result in challenging circumstances are required.
Additional Information
Location: Flexible in Vattenfall's main locations in Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, or Sweden
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability, or sexual orientation. Read more about diversity and other benefits here: Working at Vattenfall - Vattenfall
We welcome your application in English, including CV and a motivational letter, no later than August 11, 2024.
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact Björn Sjölund through the Vattenfall switchboard +46 (0)8 739 50 00 or email, bjoern.sjoelund@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter, Peter Blixter, peter.blixter@vattenfall.com
. Due to upcoming summer vacations we will most likely not be able to respond to questions right away.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To contact the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation
