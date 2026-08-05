Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-08-05
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beyond Gravity Sweden AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
🚀 Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Mission
Lead, coach, and develop the supply chain quality team in line with company values and goals.
Define and implement supplier quality strategies, standards, and processes.
Qualify and approve suppliers, including planning and performing audits and First Article Inspections (FAI).
Lead supplier quality investigations (NCRs) and drive effective root cause analysis and corrective actions (CAPA).
Develop suppliers through proactive performance monitoring and continuous improvement initiatives.
Support sourcing decisions and risk assessments from a quality perspective.
Collaborate closely with purchasing, engineering, production, and logistics to ensure alignment and problem resolution.
Ensure compliance with customer, regulatory, and industry standards (e.g., ISO, AS9100, ECSS).
Monitor and report supplier performance, risks, and improvement progress to management
Your Story
Must's:
Strong knowledge of supplier auditing, qualification, and development.
Familiarity with quality tools (8D, FMEA, PPAP, SPC) and standards (ISO 9001, AS9100).
Experience in supplier relationship management and cross-functional collaboration.
Degree in engineering, quality management, or equivalent experience.
Nice to have's:
Experience from aerospace, defense, or high-precision manufacturing.
Certification as Lead Auditor or in Six Sigma / Lean methods.
Knowledge of special process qualifications and material standards.
International supplier management experience.
Why Beyond Gravity?
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
🌌Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Marie Theorell | marie.theorell@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
10022710