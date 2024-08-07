Security Coordinator
2024-08-07
Company Description
We are one of Europe's major retailers of electricity and heat and one of the largest producers of electricity and heat. Vattenfall's main markets Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. The Parent Company, Vattenfall AB, is 100% owned by the Swedish state, and it 's headquarter is located in Solna, Sweden.
Job Description
Vattenfall is looking for a Security Coordinator to Corporate Security & Resilience. The location of this position is in Solna, Sweden
We offer an interesting position in an international environment and in a company well on its path to enable fossil freedom.
Vattenfall believes that security is an essential component of a leading sustainable energy company. Protecting our assets are essential to maintain the trust of our customers, employees and suppliers. Managing security risks effectively is core to our approach.
The Corporate Security & Resilience function strives to be a modern, flexible and agile security and resilience function that are operating in a challenging and rapidly changing environment where great knowledge of emerging threats, and an everchanging need to review and adapt its security posture is in focus.
The main tasks of the function is to provide governance and operational support throughout the Vattenfall Group in order to ensure mitigation of security related risks as well as regulatory compliance in the countries where we operate.
The Security Coordinator will report to the Director Security & Resilience and be a part of the Security & Resilience sub-unit where the main responsibilities are;
Support and drive the group-wide security strategy and lead the wider functional security team
Develop and ensure implementation of Instructions, Standards and Guidelines, Templates and Tools
Monitor, assess and translate regulatory security requirements into Group Security Management System to ensure implementation
Monitor and measure compliance
Educate and create awareness
Drive and support group-wide initiatives
Ensure governance of group-wide Duty of Care.
Your main tasks and responsibilities:
Support and coordinate the work in the following areas - Physical Security, Personnel Security incl. Travel Security, Event Security, Executive Security and Project Security as well as support with planning and conducting incident and crisis exercises
Support to develop processes, instructions, standards, guidelines, methods, templates, and tools
Create trainings and awareness material
Participate in projects and key initiatives
Support the Business Areas and Staff Functions
Support the continuous improvement of functional security areas
External and internal stakeholder management
Be up-to-date with industry best practices, vendor capabilities and standards
Be up-to-date with requirements, legislations and relevant geopolitical situation affecting or might affect Vattenfall Group business.
Qualifications
We are looking for you with:
2+ years of relevant work experience
Educational exam within an area relevant to security
Experience of working in a global organisation
Masters our corporate language English, both spoken and written on an excellent professional level.
Good knowledge of relevant security and resilience legislations.
Well-articulated and persuasive and can communicate security and resilience related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.
Great presentation skills and comfortable facilitating and driving workshops, meetings and forums
A good understanding of the supported business and security as business enabler
Business and financial understanding.
Meritorious:
Experience from GDPR and Swedish Protective Security Act
Experience from the energy business
ISO22301, ISO 27000, ISO 31000 understanding
A good understanding of written and spoken Swedish.
You are a driven and curious individual who thrives in a fast paced environment. You have good communication skills and you have the ability to communicate across functions and cultures, both internally and externally. You have strong analytical skills and willingness to take ownership when required with a strong drive and positive attitude. Furthermore, you have a strong sense of team effort and the ability to build and maintain social relations. A high integrity, security and privacy awareness together with the ability to handle stress well and to deliver result in challenging circumstances are required.
Additional Information
Location: Solna, Sweden
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Read more about this and other benefits here: Start your climate smarter career - Vattenfall
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter via the link below, no later than August 31. Selection and interviews may start before August 31, please do not wait to the last day with your application.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager, Emma Stenholm through the Vattenfall switchboard +46 (0)8 739 50 00 or mail, emma.stenholm@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruiter, Peter Blixter, +46 72-237 32 02.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
