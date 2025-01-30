Security Architect (759034)
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Ericsson's Mobile Financial Services platform empowers financial freedom and convenience for millions of people around the world. We offer a configurable, as-a-service platform for mobile payments and financial services, tailored for service providers, banks, and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we build a future where financial services are accessible for anyone, anywhere, anytime.
Are you our new colleague in MFS Operations & Solutions? We need a driven person who is passionate at achieving results by teamwork to drive change in a rapidly changing environment.
If you are a customer-focused, with a strong background in security you could be the right person to help us move into aaS business. You will be empowered to take full ownership of the areas of responsibility and will be motivated to deliver according to your full potential!
Ericsson Mobile Financial Services: Mobile Money and Fintech
What you will do
• Act as a security point of contact and drive security governance both with external customers, cloud providers and internal partners
• Drive and support our Ericsson Wallet Platform (EWP) aaS offering to make sure it has the correct security posture
• Steer prioritized improvement initiatives in key strategic and operational areas
• Analyze policies, standards, benchmarks, and other documentation, as well as compliance tool reports to ensure that EWP product and solutions are configured in a compliant manner
• Ensure security quality assurance by reviewing deliverables such as solution description documents, requirements list, custom software solutions and system configuration
• Provide best practice and compliant solutions which are simple, elegant, effective, cost conscious and secure
• Work closely and in coordination with the security teams in Ericsson MFS
• Execute projects to increase compliance, improve security, simplify and reduce cost
You will bring
The candidate enjoys working in teams with ability to lead and work in a multinational, multi-site, and cross-functional teams set-up. Additionally, we believe the candidate has good analytical and communication skills. High skills in oral and written English. Swedish language skills are an advantage.
• 2-5 years' experience as an information security engineer, architect, consultant or similar
• Education: Academic degree, minimum on bachelor level, in engineering (IT, Telecom)
• Knowledge about security compliance
Any of the following is considered a merit:
• CCSP, CCSK, CISSP or similar certification
• Experience with information security in mobile financial services and/or financial services
• Experience with implementing security certifications such as PCI DSS and ISO27001
Application
We look forward to your application with CV in English. We target 60% work-from-office.
Please send in your application in English as soon as possible since the process is ongoing.
Please note that we do not accept, proceed, or respond for applications sent via e-mail.
If you have specific questions, you are welcome to contact Raheleh Rouhani, Sr. Recruiter at raheleh.rouhani@ericsson.com
Location: Karlskrona, Sweden
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
