SEB Trainee Programme: Business Developer
TNG Group AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2023-11-06
Want to shape the future of SEB Kort's products with your passion for sustainability? Join as a Business Developer!
Working as a Business Developer at SEB in Stockholm, you will have a unique opportunity to grow your professional skills and be part of a dynamic area which is constantly striving to develop and improve. Your primary focus will be on incorporating sustainability into our business development and product offerings. You will have a great opportunity to influence and make a difference in SEB Kort's journey to become a more sustainable player in the payment and financing industry.Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
SEB Kort Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of SEB, with approximately 600 employees operating across Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. SEB Kort has a leading market position in corporate cards, payment solutions and travel administration in the Nordic countries focusing on Eurocard Corporate Cards and Diners Club. With more than 10 co-brands across the Nordics, we are among the top five largest issuers of Mastercard co-brands in Europe.
You will join the Product Management Team for Payments and Value-Added Services, consisting of both business developers and product managers. As business developer, you will work cross-functionally with several stakeholders in a fast-paced and agile environment. Working with business development you will need a customer-centric approach, to deeply understand our client 's needs and challenges, and to ensure that we are delivering exceptional value and experiences for our customers.
You will be responsible for driving initiatives, contributing with innovative ideas, and challenging the status quo to integrate sustainability into our products and future offerings. Being a Business Developer with focus on Sustainability, you will need to monitor and stay ahead of industry and market trends related to sustainability, to identify new and innovative green business opportunities.
You will work in close collaboration with our agile Domain, and together with SEB Kort 's Sustainability Lead be an advocate for sustainability. You will also have the opportunity to participate in sustainability committees within SEB Group.
This will be a newly created position, where you will have the unique opportunity to shape and define your role and take it in the direction in which you think it needs to go, with guidance and support from your manager.
Your future manager, Igor Djokovic, describes the work in the Product Management Team at SEB Kort:
"In your role, you will play a crucial part in developing products that are more environmentally responsible and aligning them with the global sustainability agenda, all the while maintaining focus on the commercial opportunities these sustainable offerings create. Your insights will shape the future of our products whilst adding value for our customers, and your work will have a direct impact on SEB Kort 's journey towards a more sustainable world. The financial industry is at a pivotal point in embracing sustainability, and we 're proud to be at the forefront."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be highly analytical and possess excellent skills in communication and stakeholder management. You are driven and take initiative to create a clear structure in your work. You do not hesitate to voice your thoughts and enjoy working to gain buy-in on your ideas, as we want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who preferably:
* Has a Master 's degree (specialising in Sustainability, Environmental Economics, Environmental Technology, Sustainable Finance or another related field of study is meritorious);
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English. Knowledge of a Nordic language is preferable.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
SEB collaborates with TNG in this recruitment process. You apply to the job by adding your CV or LinkedIn profile at TNG's application form, no personal letter is needed. The application period is open until January the 7th.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06
