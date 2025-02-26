Scrum Master / Team Leader
2025-02-26
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
You will become part of Customer IT. Customer IT develops and operates specialized IT solutions closely together with business colleagues to create value for our customers. Customer IT is set up locally, in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, and Poland. By joining us, you'll directly support Vattenfall's mission to enable customer to make fossil-free choices.
Job Description
Are you passionate about building high-performing teams and delivering great mobile experiences? Do you thrive in a cross-functional environment, collaborating with UI/UX, frontend, and QA teams to bring features to life? If so, we want you on our team!
We're looking for a Scrum Master / Team Leader to drive execution, communication, and motivation within our Mobile App Team. You'll be at the heart of feature development, ensuring smooth collaboration between designers, developers, and testers, while fostering a strong team culture.
What you'll do
Lead the development and delivery of new features, ensuring efficiency and quality.
Facilitate communication across teams, removing blockers and keeping everyone aligned.
Motivate and inspire the team, creating an environment where members feel valued and engaged.
Strengthen team dynamics, encourage ownership, and ensure smooth collaboration.
Why join us?
Work with a talented cross-functional team.
Be part of a company that values innovation and teamwork.
Make a real impact in shaping how we build and deliver mobile experiences.
If you're ready to lead, inspire, and help a team thrive, we'd love to hear from you! Apply now and let's build something amazing together.
Qualifications
What we're looking for
Experience as a Scrum Master, Agile Coach, or Team Lead in a mobile app development environment.
Strong understanding of Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban, etc.).
Excellent communication and facilitation skills.
A natural leader who can bring energy and motivation to a team.
Ability to collaborate with UI/UX designers, frontend engineers, and QA testers.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager Vidhu Agarwal at vidhu.agarwal@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman at carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström and Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 11th of March 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9188089