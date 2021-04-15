Scrum Master, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Scrum Master, Stockholm
Shaya Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15

About the assignment:

* Location: Stockholm
* Duration: 8 months
* Start: TBD
* Apply: as soon as possible
* Extent: 100%
* Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.

Description

Work tasks:

* Support one larger agile cross functional team.
* Facilitating sprint meetings
* Help team members remove blockers in daily work
* Ensure the backlog is up to date
* Litterate and improve the sprint process
* Support the Product Owner with various tasks connected to the planning - both on sprint and quarterly level
* Support and share knowledge to other agile teams in the organisation
* Project managing smaller project connected to the agile team
* Support management team and planning forum in team collaboration and input for planning

Mandatory competence and experience:

* Experience in Jira
* Experience of leading and supporting agile cross functional teams
* Experience of working in a start up / organisation where things evolve rapidly
* Strong communication and people skills Experience in coaching
* Experience from fintech start-ups or similar

Preferred personal qualities:

* Driven and wants to work in a fast pace environment
* A solutions-oriented attitude
* Strong problem-solving skills

______________________

How to proceed with the process

* Apply for the assignment through this ad.
* State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
* Upload your CV in word format.
* We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
* The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.

You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.

About Shaya Solutions

Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.

We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.

Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!

