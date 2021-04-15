Scrum Master, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Shaya Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-04-15About the assignment:Location: StockholmDuration: 8 monthsStart: TBDApply: as soon as possibleExtent: 100%Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.DescriptionWork tasks:Support one larger agile cross functional team.Facilitating sprint meetingsHelp team members remove blockers in daily workEnsure the backlog is up to dateLitterate and improve the sprint processSupport the Product Owner with various tasks connected to the planning - both on sprint and quarterly levelSupport and share knowledge to other agile teams in the organisationProject managing smaller project connected to the agile teamSupport management team and planning forum in team collaboration and input for planningMandatory competence and experience:Experience in JiraExperience of leading and supporting agile cross functional teamsExperience of working in a start up / organisation where things evolve rapidlyStrong communication and people skills Experience in coachingExperience from fintech start-ups or similarPreferred personal qualities:Driven and wants to work in a fast pace environmentA solutions-oriented attitudeStrong problem-solving skills______________________How to proceed with the processApply for the assignment through this ad.State your preferred hourly rate in the application.Upload your CV in word format.We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.About Shaya SolutionsStockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-15Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-21Shaya Solutions AB5695455