Scrum Master, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Scrum Master, Stockholm
Shaya Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
About the assignment:
Location: Stockholm
Duration: 8 months
Start: TBD
Apply: as soon as possible
Extent: 100%
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description
Work tasks:
Support one larger agile cross functional team.
Facilitating sprint meetings
Help team members remove blockers in daily work
Ensure the backlog is up to date
Litterate and improve the sprint process
Support the Product Owner with various tasks connected to the planning - both on sprint and quarterly level
Support and share knowledge to other agile teams in the organisation
Project managing smaller project connected to the agile team
Support management team and planning forum in team collaboration and input for planning
Mandatory competence and experience:
Experience in Jira
Experience of leading and supporting agile cross functional teams
Experience of working in a start up / organisation where things evolve rapidly
Strong communication and people skills Experience in coaching
Experience from fintech start-ups or similar
Preferred personal qualities:
Driven and wants to work in a fast pace environment
A solutions-oriented attitude
Strong problem-solving skills
______________________
How to proceed with the process
Apply for the assignment through this ad.
State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
Upload your CV in word format.
We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-21
Företag
Shaya Solutions AB
Jobbnummer
5695455
