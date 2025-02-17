Scrum Master
2025-02-17
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world. At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful.
Job Summary
We are seeking an experienced Scrum Master with 8 to 12 years of experience to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Agile and Scrum methodologies. This hybrid role requires excellent English language skills and offers a day shift schedule with no travel requirements.
The role is situated in Malmö or Helsingborg.
Responsibilities
Facilitate daily stand-up meetings sprint planning sprint review and retrospective meetings to ensure effective Agile practices.
Oversee the development and delivery of high-quality software products by coordinating with cross-functional teams.
Provide guidance and support to team members on Agile and Scrum best practices to enhance team performance.
Ensure that the team adheres to Agile principles and practices fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Collaborate with product owners to prioritize and manage the product backlog ensuring alignment with business goals.
Monitor and track team progress identifying and addressing any impediments or blockers to ensure timely delivery.
Lead the team in identifying and implementing process improvements to enhance efficiency and productivity.
Facilitate communication and collaboration between team members stakeholders and other departments.
Provide regular updates and reports on project status risks and issues to stakeholders and management.
Ensure that the team maintains a high level of quality and adheres to established standards and guidelines.
Support the team in estimating and planning work ensuring realistic and achievable goals.
Foster a positive and collaborative team environment promoting trust and transparency.
Utilize Agile tools and techniques to manage and track project progress effectively.
Qualifications
Possess a strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies with practical experience in implementing these practices.
Demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to effectively collaborate with diverse teams.
Exhibit strong problem-solving and analytical skills with the ability to identify and address issues proactively.
Show proficiency in using Agile tools and software such as Jira or Trello to manage and track project progress.
Hold relevant certifications such as Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) or Professional Scrum Master (PSM).
Have a proven track record of successfully leading Agile teams and delivering high-quality software products.
Certifications Required
Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) or Professional Scrum Master (PSM)
