Scrum Master
2023-08-04
We are seeking a Scrum Master to join us on the exciting journey of developing the world's best thermal management system for future Scania electrified trucks! This is a remarkable opportunity to be part of the sustainable transformation of the transport industry and contribute to the agile hardware development approach we are pioneering.
Our team, composed of diverse and multicultural members, is dedicated to working on the thermal system of electrified trucks. We would be thrilled to have you join us.
As the Scrum Master, you will fulfil the following responsibilities:
• As the team's natural leader, you will motivate and coach team members in embracing agile core values.
• You will facilitate the team's progress towards its goals and proactively remove any obstacles in close collaboration with the product owner.
• Encouraging a culture of continuous improvement, you will lead the team's efforts.
• You will coordinate tasks between the project and the team, as well as between different teams, ensuring adherence to timelines and deliveries.
Throughout this journey, you will work alongside other Scrum Masters and receive support.
The ideal candidate possesses the following qualities:
• You are an enthusiastic leader who can motivate a team of design engineers to deliver tasks following agile processes.
• Your leadership style prioritizes happiness and positivity at work.
• You can efficiently handle multiple topics with a focus on quality.
• A master's degree in project management or engineering, or equivalent experience as a Scrum Master, is preferred.
Our team offers a happy and inspiring environment that values flexibility in work arrangements and fosters collaboration. The skilled design engineers in our team work on hardware design, testing, and assembly, with interdependencies that require effective coordination. With an open mindset, we have fun and support each other's motivation.
Although we have been implementing agile processes, there is still much to learn. We need you to join our team, continue our journey, and enhance our efficiency and focus on targets.
As a manager, my goal is to create an atmosphere that promotes personal and professional growth. I believe in flexible work arrangements and strive to maintain a healthy work-life balance. I value collaboration, curiosity, fun, and trust as essential leadership qualities.
For more information, please reach out to me, Cécile Skog, the hiring manager, at +46 700 811 033, or contact my colleague Patrik Neckman, who is responsible for the recruitment process, at +46 737 269 409.
A background check might be conducted on final candidates for this hiring.
Please send your cv to me as soon as possible. You don't need to send a cover letter as you need to answer the questions I've put here in the application process. Just upload your cv twice.
I hope the end of the summer is treating you well.
, Cecile
