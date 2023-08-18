SCM Project Manager to ABB Robotics!
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Are you looking for a new and exciting challenge in ABB Robotics? Do you want to play a key role in bringing our next generation of Robots from the early design stages to the market introduction?
At ABB Robotics we develop, manufacture and market robotics solutions together with associated control systems, software, arc welding products, tracks and motor packages. Robotic solutions are used in many different areas within the automotive industry and are growing within the general industry (e.g. food industry and electronics) to create a more effective and automized production. The two main R&D and production sites are in Sweden and China, but collaboration will also be towards the sites in Germany, USA and Norway.
As an SCM Project Manager you will be SCMs primary interface in New Product Development and Transfer Projects, responsible for planning and coordinating SCM activities to support the project objectives in terms of Quality, Cost, Time to Market and Innovation. You will work in close collaboration with a wide cross-functional project team, including SCM Global & Local Category managers, Advanced Supplier Quality Engineers and external Suppliers.
Join ABB Robotics and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Your responsibilities
Plan and coordinate all SCM & Supplier activities to support New Product Development projects.
Act as the interface between the project team and the SCM team, ensuring that project information and activities are adequately shared.
Handle initial cost and quality estimates to achieve product cost and quality targets whereas work for optimizing the cost and quality at all stages of the development projects including investment and test cost.
Drive Early Supplier Involvement in product development projects and conduct Make or Buy analysis.
Prepare SCM Project Gate Recommendations according to ABB Gate Model & related Documentation (Follow up of KPI:s such as Quality, Time To market, Product Cost).
Manage Prototype & Pre-series material planning and follow up.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in a relevant engineering or business administration discipline (e.g. Project Management, Supply Chain Management, Logistics).
Experience in Purchasing.
Experience of Project Management and knowledge of related tools for planning/ scheduling, risk management is a plus.
Experience of Product Development, Sourcing and/or Supplier relationship management, is not required but is beneficial.
You have excellent communication and leadership skills and also a business-oriented mindset and global/ international experience.
You can work with MS Office. Knowledge of SAP is an advantage.
Fluency of English, written and spoken alike is a must and that of Swedish and/or Chinese is a benefit.
More about us
Hiring Manager Pier-Giorgio Gandolfi, +46 725 87 81 31, will answer your questions about the role. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer; Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90, Ledarna; Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47, Unionen; Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester, +46 724 64 45 22.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
The last day to apply is September 17th, 2023. Please note that we will not be reviewing candidates during the summer holiday period (lasting until middle of September), you can expect feedback in mid to late September.
If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
