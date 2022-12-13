SCM Coordinator TV/AV
Genom väl beprövade metoder och arbetssätt hjälper vi logistik- och industriföretag att optimera sin verksamhet och därmed minska sina personalkostnader. Vi planerar, levererar och opererar vårt åtagande genom en mycket erfaren och specialiserad organisation inom logistik- och industriområdet. Aditro Logistics Staffing levererar tjänster inom Uthyrning, Entreprenad, Rekrytering och konsulterande tjänster. Läs gärna mer på aditrologistics.se
Aditro Logistics Staffing AB är ett Auktoriserat Bemanningsföretag vilket innebär bland annat att alla anställda är kollektivavtalsanslutna och att vi som företag följer alla de regler som dikteras av branschens kollektivavtal, leveransvillkor och skrivelser om försäkringsåtaganden.
Vad vi erbjuder dig
Du kommer möta utmaningar, bli inspirerad och vara stolt över att gå till jobbet. Hos Aditro Logistics Staffing är alla lika värda. Vi tar väl hand om varandra och våra beteenden är att ständigt engagera, prestera och utveckla oss själva och de uppdrag och samarbeten vi jobbar med. Vi erbjuder stor möjlighet till personlig utveckling genom alla de olika kunduppdrag vi har. Hos oss är det viktigt med ett engagerat ledarskap. Hos oss träffar du din chef varje vecka, i många fall varje dag.Dina arbetsuppgifter
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As SCM Coordinator, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
What will this role achieve?
The team of SCM Coordinators will be in charge of converting all commercial plans and market intelligences into demand planning of TV and Sound devices from Samsung factories into Nordic market.
Samsung Nordic CE TV AV division is leading Nordic TV and Soundbar Market as market leader no.1 and driving the business based upon market and channel information and data. We genuinely stick to the facts and data and SCM Coordinator will be the engine to drive the business.
Main responsibilities will be demand planning, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency.
What will be your key deliverables?
Sales Forecast Accuracy
Sales Capability Index
Sales target achievement
Channel PSI Analysis
Inventory Management
Convert Retail data into Sales Planning
What will be the jobs scope?
Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
Own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast
Data management and process improvement and innovation
Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products
Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price) upon collaborative commercial plan
Deliver the analysis and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend
Be in tight communication with factories and headquarter for the supply related matters
Control of weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / yearly sales progress in cope with Indoor sales, Sales, and Logistics
Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
What do we need for this role?
Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalentProfil
EXPERIENCE:
Working experience in Demand planning and supply chain management, preferably 3-5 years
Experience to work with commercially driven sales organization
Good knowledge in using MS Office, especially Excel
Preferably SAP experience
SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES:
Energetic team player who can work with details and helicopter view at the same time.
Thriving to drive operation and planning for commercial goal and result
Willingness to be able to work with time sensitive deadlines
Natural talent to work cross functionally in many different forums.
Experienced communicator in a way that is inspiring, yet decisive and collaborative.
Outstanding Numeric and analytic skills and exceptional drive to resolve issues
Structured and thorough
Dedicated and flexible
Very good English skills
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives. Ersättning
