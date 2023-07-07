Scientist / Senior Scientist Data Analysis
2023-07-07
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~3000 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Role description
Olink continues to grow, and we are now looking for an additional employee to join the Assay Development team within RnD. If you want to work in a Swedish company with world-leading technology that contributes to the development of precision medicine, you might be the person we are looking for. Assay Development has the main responsibility for testing (screening) antibodies and developing immunoassays for Olink's products. Furthermore, Assay Development works with the development and verification of high-plex products. Product development is carried out in projects with members from other departments.
Assay Development currently consists of 11 people, but since the company is growing rapidly with very exciting things going on, the group needs to be expanded with a Data Analysis Scientist with experience in laboratory work.
Primary Responsibilities
As an employee in the group, your duties will vary across project phases. The main tasks will be to:
Analyze and draw conclusions from large amounts of data, as well as compile and report results both in the form of reports and data logging.
Be involved in planning and reporting of laboratory experiments.
Participate in the development of systems/structures for monitoring results and bio markers.
Act as a support role around data analysis to other people in the team.
Work cross-functionally between departments and RnD groups to apply methods for analysis.
Actively participate in the development of the group's and department's activities and participate in improvement projects.
Qualifications / Skills
•
Phd within the Life Science area, preferably within Bioinformatics.
• A few years of working experience from the industry is highly beneficial.
• Strong skills in data analysis/statistical analysis and technical problem solving.
• Experience in analyzing large data sets and developing analyses in R. Experience in Python and database management is a plus.
• Documented lab experience and extensive scientific and technical knowledge in molecular biology, proteomics/immunology and/or chemistry.
• Experience planning and reporting trials.
• Experience with antibody-based test methods as well as with PCR/qPCR and sequencing is advantageous.
• Good computer skills in general and good knowledge of Excel.
• Experience of working in projects.
• Fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English
As a person you are responsible, driven and solution oriented. As we handle large amounts of data, we value that you are thorough and structured. You are a team player who finds it easy to communicate and interact with others both within the group and with those who work in other departments. It is important that you have a positive attitude and can adapt to changing circumstances, as we have a strong customer focus and are a company in hyper growth.
