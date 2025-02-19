Scientist home care
About the position
For our customer in the chemical industry in Stenungsund, 50km north from Gothenburg, we are looking for a a researcher that will be working hands on in the lab. The successful candidate will join the team and be responsible for the formulation, development, and evaluation of the essential ingredients for the home care segments. This will include developments for various sub-segments, such as hard surface cleaners, degreasers, laundry, and dishwashing applications.
Responsibilities
The position responsibilities include:
o Knowledge in basic ingredients (surfactants, chelating agents, polymers) for home care products
o Basic formulation knowledge in the home care segment areas
o Testing of surfactants, chelating agents, and polymers in home care applications. Experience in dishwash and laundry applications is a plus
o Use, improve, and implement new methodologies and tools to link test data to consumer attributes in above market areas
o Delivering results for small to large sized and/or complex projects on time, with Project Management skills a plus
Your profile
• BS or MS in Chemistry or related field
• Must want to perform hands-on laboratory bench work
• Three to five years of experience in home care product formulation
o Surfactants & chelating agents knowledge is a plus
o Experience in dishwash and laundry applications is a plus
• Ability to communicate effectively within the technical and business networks
• Good knowledge of written and spoken English
• The applicant should have good multi-tasking, organizational, and communication skills (written and presentation). The successful candidate will interface internally with the marketing, technical service, and manufacturing groups, and externally with customers to fulfill product needs within targeted home care markets.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assigment via QRIOS until end od 2025.
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles. Ersättning
