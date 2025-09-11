Scientist
Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Ale
, Hallsberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scientist within Kromasil R&D
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
Are you a naturally curious problem-solver who loves working independently and pushing boundaries? Then you might be the perfect fit for our team of Changemakers!
About the job
As a Scientist within Kromasil R&D, you will play a key role in driving innovation and business growth through the development of new products and applications. Leveraging your scientific expertise, you will identify and evaluate opportunities that can be translated into impactful R&D initiatives aimed at increasing sales. You will also contribute to knowledge sharing internally and represent Kromasil externally through scientific presentations at conferences.
In your future role as Scientist you will
* Develop new applications, products, and identify innovation and business opportunities
* Write scientific reports and give scientific presentations at conferences based on new developed products and application methods
* Be responsible for the continuous buildup and sharing of knowledge regarding our products, applications and characterization methods within a given frame
* Act as specialist within the area of expertise within Nouryon
We believe you bring
* Ph.D. in Chemistry/biochemistry
* A minimum of 5 years job experience
* Good knowledge within Chromatography and silika chemistry
* Good communication skills
* Strong interpersonal and teamworking skills
Knowledge in Swedish, speaking and writing
We believe you are...
A visionary doer who leads both company and personal projects with curiosity and drive. You explore future possibilities, dive deep into research, and connect with customers to understand real-world challenges. You share insights, present results, and inspire others through your actions. Always one step ahead, always asking what's next.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we offer more than just an exciting role and great colleagues - we also provide benefits that go beyond your salary. Nouryon has a collective agreement with IKEM, and in addition to that, we offer perks such as performance bonuses, reduced working hours, wellness allowances, meal benefits, and much more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Joakim Höglblom and Manager Kromasil R&D and based in Bohus.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
As an applicant, a background check may be required before employment, depending on the role's requirements. You will receive information about this later in the recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We kindly ask our internal candidates to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Joakim Högblom, Manager Kromasil R&D, joakim.hogblom@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Union related contacts included here
Akademikerklubben: Niclas Lundahl +46 709 57 76 14
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Sanna Backman +46 709 577 11 03
IF Metall: Maria Björkstål+46 733 57 81 37
Dennis Ljunggren, +46 709 57 72 58 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13264-43646336". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon Functional Chemicals AB
(org.nr 556234-9398) Kontakt
Sofia Edvardsson +31 26 366 4433 Jobbnummer
9504662