School Nurse
2024-06-02
Uppsala International School (UIS) serves the needs of international families in the Uppsala Region and provides an exceptional international education in English and Swedish for students aged 6-19. We are currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025 and warmly welcome your application.
UIS follows the broad and balanced Cambridge International curriculum, delivering an International Education in English to students aged 6 to 19. Our education programme leads to IGCSE (at age 16) and A Level (at age 19) examinations.
Uppsala International School will offer The International Baccalaureate (IB) for students aged 16-19. The IB programme has gained recognition and respect from the world's leading universities. The programme is designed for highly motivated students looking for a rigourous educational experience.
We are looking for a fully trained, self-motivated, and responsive professional school nurse with experience in school health care and counseling services for students.
