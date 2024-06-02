School Nurse

Steam Education Holding AB / Sjuksköterskejobb / Uppsala
2024-06-02


Uppsala International School (UIS) serves the needs of international families in the Uppsala Region and provides an exceptional international education in English and Swedish for students aged 6-19. We are currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025 and warmly welcome your application.

UIS follows the broad and balanced Cambridge International curriculum, delivering an International Education in English to students aged 6 to 19. Our education programme leads to IGCSE (at age 16) and A Level (at age 19) examinations.

Uppsala International School will offer The International Baccalaureate (IB) for students aged 16-19. The IB programme has gained recognition and respect from the world's leading universities. The programme is designed for highly motivated students looking for a rigourous educational experience.

We are looking for a fully trained, self-motivated, and responsive professional school nurse with experience in school health care and counseling services for students.

by agreement

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/36".

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Steam Education Holding AB (org.nr 559169-3071)

UIS

8722876

