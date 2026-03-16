School Librarian
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Stockholm Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Stockholm
2026-03-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
About Internationella Engelska Skolan Enskede
Internationella Engelska Skolan Enskede is a school for grades 4-9 with 900 students and 80 staff. We offer a calm learning environment where teachers can teach and students can learn. We have staff and students from all over the world, bringing interesting knowledge and experience into the school.
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English as the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 30 schools and over 21,500 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
For more information about our school please see www.enskede.engelska.se.
Internationella Engelska Skolan Enskede is now seeking a School librarian to join our fantastic working environment full-time starting in August 2026.
We are looking for someone who is positive, flexible, and able to create a calm environment for the students who are working in the School libraries. As a School librarian, you have the opportunity to pass on a love for reading to students of ages 10 to 16. You have to be able to speak English with the students in order to develop their language skills.
As a School librarian, you are responsible for organizing and managing collections of books, magazines, newspapers, and different data resources for both Middle school and Junior school libraries. As a School librarian, you will teach students the fundamentals of using a library and its resources. You will also be responsible for helping students to find and understand the information within the library that they may need as well as monitor the checking out and returning of books. As a School librarian, you collaborate with teachers to help them find necessary materials and resources to enhance classroom instructions.
To apply, email your CV and cover letter to human.resources.enskede@engelska.se
. Please, write "Librarian" in the subject of your email. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27
E-post: human.resources.enskede@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://enskede.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Enskede Kontakt
Nicole Zetterholm human.resources.enskede@engelska.se Jobbnummer
9799875