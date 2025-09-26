School IT
2025-09-26
About this vacancy
IT Rep- Internationella Engelska Skolan Österåker
Internationella Engelska Skolan has been making a real difference for our students for 30 years. We believe that it is thanks to our clear ethos and dedicated, present leadership that our schools provide an environment where everyone works towards common goals.
At IES Gävle, we are now looking for a temporary IT Rep. to join our team.
About the role
As an IT Rep, you'll be the school's everyday hero when it comes to IT. One moment you might be helping someone reset a forgotten password, the next you'll be setting up accounts for a new colleague, managing phone subscriptions, or troubleshooting a projector in a classroom. The role is broad and varied - sometimes you'll solve problems on-site, sometimes remotely.
You don't need to be an expert from day one - what matters most is your curiosity, service-minded approach, and willingness to learn. The rest you'll pick up along the way! This is a 50% position, but there is potential to combine it with other roles within the school to create a full-time position.
Example tasks:
• Managing user accounts, permissions, and passwords
• Supporting the onboarding and offboarding process for staff and students
• Administering phone subscriptions and IT equipment
• Providing basic IT support (computers, networks, printers, projectors, etc.)
• Installing and preparing laptops and mobile devices
• Supporting staff and students in using digital platforms and tools
• Creating simple guides and routines to make IT easier for everyone
• Acting as contact person for external IT providers when needed
Who are you?
We believe you are someone who enjoys helping others and doesn't stress if you don't have the answer right away. You're solution-oriented, approachable, and find technology fun - even if you're not an expert (yet).
Previous experience in IT or administration is a plus but not a requirement. Experience in schools or other service-oriented environments is also a bonus. It is a big plus if you enjoy working with social media and websites.
We Offer:
• A varied role where you'll learn and grow together with us
• A workplace full of commitment, curiosity, and teamwork
• The chance to gain hands-on experience with IT and digitalization in education
• Strong support from the HQ IT department, so you're never alone with technical challenges
Please note: The advertisement may be closed before the application deadline if we find the right candidate.
About IES
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndighetenand from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
