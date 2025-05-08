Scala Developer
2025-05-08
Assignment: Scala Developer - Privacy-Focused Data Streaming Solutions
Location: Södertälje (Hybrid, 2-3 days on-site per week)
Start Date: July 10, 2025
End Date: July 10, 2026
Workload: Full-time
Language: English
Overview:
We are currently seeking an experienced Scala Developer to join a forward-thinking and technically mature team working at the forefront of modern data streaming architectures. This is an opportunity to contribute to the development of scalable and secure digital products where privacy and quality are central to the engineering culture.
The position offers a hybrid working model, with a balance between independent work and close collaboration in a cross-functional agile environment.
Role Description:
You will be a key contributor in a lean, agile team that designs and delivers resilient and well-tested systems built on a modern functional technology stack. The team's focus is on backend development in Scala with an emphasis on event-driven and streaming data architectures. There may also be opportunities to contribute to frontend development using React and TypeScript.
The development process is rooted in test automation, observability, and security-by-design, ensuring that the solutions meet high standards in both reliability and user privacy.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain robust backend services using Scala
Contribute to event-driven architectures with tools such as Pekko and Akka
Collaborate with team members to define and refine requirements, solutions, and technical approaches
Engage in continuous improvement of test coverage and simulation scenarios
(Optional) Support full-stack development using React, TypeScript, and gRPC
Uphold best practices for privacy, security, and observability throughout the development lifecycle
Desired Skills & Experience:
Solid experience with Scala or another functional programming language (with a willingness to transition into Scala)
Familiarity with or interest in tools like Pekko/Akka and data streaming patterns
Experience working in small, agile teams with collaborative workflows
Interest or experience in frontend development with React and web gRPC is a plus
Comfortable with CI/CD pipelines, containerized deployments, and cloud-native platforms
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Tech Environment:
Languages: Scala, TypeScript, JavaScript
Frontend: React, Vite
Backend Frameworks: Pekko Actors & Streams, gRPC (web/server)
DevOps & Tooling: GitLab CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes, Gradle (Kotlin DSL), Linux
Testing Tools: ScalaTest, Vitest, Cypress
Observability: OpenTelemetry (tracing, metrics, logging), integrated with Grafana
Security: Strong focus on privacy and security throughout all stages of development
If you're passionate about functional programming, privacy-conscious design, and building resilient systems for real-time data, this role provides a dynamic and rewarding environment to grow your expertise.
Ready to take the next step? Submit your application via our website today.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-20
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9328720