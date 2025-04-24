Scaffolding Worker
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ Scaffolding Workers. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
Assemble, position, and secure scaffolding structures using pipes, tubes, boards, and clamps in accordance with technical drawings and site requirements.
Inspect scaffolding materials prior to installation and ensure they meet quality and safety standards.
Dismantle scaffolding safely and efficiently upon project completion or stage progression.
Load and unload scaffolding materials and equipment from transport vehicles.
Follow all health and safety regulations, site rules, and company policies.
Work closely with site supervisors, engineers, and other trades to ensure scaffold placement aligns with project needs.
Report any unsafe conditions or damaged materials to supervisors immediately.
Maintain tools and equipment in clean and safe working order.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Proven experience as a scaffolder or in a similar construction role.
Certification in scaffolding (where applicable) and understanding of relevant regulations (e.g., EN standards, OSHA, or local authority requirements).
Valid certificate for Working at Height is mandatory.
Physical stamina and ability to work at heights and in varying weather conditions.
Strong understanding of safety practices and procedures.
Ability to read and interpret blueprints, diagrams, and technical instructions.
Team player with good communication skills.
Experience working on large-scale commercial or industrial sites.
First Aid or Safety Training certification.
Working Conditions:
Outdoor construction site environment.
Exposure to heights, heavy lifting, and varying weather conditions.
