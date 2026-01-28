SAP Team Lead
2026-01-28
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
We have a multi ERP strategy within Epiroc and one of our global managed ERP applications is SAP. Our current SAP installation consist of 4 different SAP ERP solutions that is used by 20 customer centers and 2 productions centers. We have started the cloud journey of upgrade one of our installations for the customer center to the SAP S4HANA. The upgrade will let our business to be able to utilise the latest functionality provided from the SAP application. We are therefore looking for a Team Lead that will lead and develop the team to be prepared for changes with the upgrade to a new installation. The team is a small and effective team in an international environment. .
Your mission
Lead international team within agile working model.
You will be responsible for the lifecycle maintenance of the application ensuring compliance with business requirements, IT policies and guidelines. You will drive and follow up that processes are followed for support and change management.
You will collaborate with stakeholders and other teams to improve and enhance the business benefits of the SAP application.
In collaboration with the sourcing function, you will have the responsibility for contracts and vendor management for the SAP application.
Your profile
You have an experience within ERP and preferable SAP ERP solutions.
You have a University Degree or similar knowledge gained through work experience. Experience with leading teams is beneficial.
You have more than 4 years of experience within an IT area in an international company.
As for your personal skills we are looking for someone who is goal orientated, fast learner and eager to learn along the way.
You are able to adopt new technologies and tools when needed, open-minded to enjoy intellectual sparring and knowledge sharing.
The job requires a lot of collaboration both internally and externally so good interpersonal and communications skills are a prerequisite to be successful in the role.
We also expect you to have good analytical and administration skills.
Location and travel
The location is preferable at one of our Epiroc IT hubs, located in Örebro or Stockholm, (Sweden), Prague, (Czech Republic). International travel will be part of the role.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2026-02-14.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager: Ulrika Larsson Manager ERP Solutions ulrika.larsson@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-02
