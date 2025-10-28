Sap S/4 Hana Pm/eam Consultant
As a SAP consultant you are working close with our clients, implementing customized solutions from blueprints to training and handover.
You facilitate communication between stakeholders, technical and non-technical, to address issues and ensure smooth integration
Conduct thorough testing and validation to ensure the seamless transition of functionalities from old systems to the new.
You have a strong understanding of SAP processes with at least 5 years of experience in implementation and support roles, and with a strong understanding of both functional and technical aspects.
• Process understanding of standard processes in S/4 HANA.
• Being able to communicate between business and other functional consultants
• Proficient in writing blueprints.
• Fluent in English (speaking, reading, and writing) to effectively communicate with stakeholders in multinational environments
Good to have: Basic knowledge of ABAP programming for troubleshooting and understanding custom code related to SAP.
Location: Stockholm, Malmö, Gothenburg.
