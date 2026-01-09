SAP Professionals and Specialists -2025
SEKROND AB provides services in the form of Technology Consulting and Outsourcing, Management Consulting, Product development and other similar activities in ICT, Telecommunications, Financial, Renewable/Non-renewable Energy spheres as well as Sales, marketing and maintenance of ICT software and hardware to clients.
We are hiring energetic and solution driven SAP professionals for the following positions:
SAP FICO Specialist
SAP Solution Architect
SAP Program/Project Manager
Qualifications and Expertise Desired
SAP FICO Specialist
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Finance or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English. Swedish Language skills would be an added advantage.
At least 10 years' experience in SAP FICO modules with configuration, implementation, and maintenance, including at least 3 full cycle SAP successful project implementations.
Business understanding and current hands on experience in finance business areas such as AP, AR, GL, AA, CO etc in SAP systems.
Experience of finance processes and in-depth knowledge of finance master data objects.
Working knowledge of ABAP on HANA, End-to-End S/4HANA system and conversions ,understands the intricacies of Finance data and has worked in high-volume retail environments with large transactional footprints, complex integrations, and strict downtime constraints (including Near-Zero-Downtime concepts).
Deep knowledge in how FICO modules are fed with transactions from other modules such as SD/MM/PM.
Experience with data management in SAP S4/HANA (esp. Vendor Master Data), data quality (5+ years)
Excellent understanding of SAP information Architecture and Analytics knowledge (SAP Fiori, SAP Analytics Cloud)
Experience from Agile way of working (SAFe or similar)
SAP Solution Architect
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Finance or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English. Swedish Language skills would be an added advantage.
Strong Technical expertise in SAP ABAP development, WRICEF objects (Workflows, Reports, Interfaces, Conversions, Enhancements, and Forms)
At least 10 years' Functional Knowledge in SD/MM/FI/ CO/SCM/EWM/APO/GTS areas.
Working knowledge of ABAP on HANA and OOABAP CDS Views and Extension
Working knowledge of WebDypro ABAP/FPM Applications .
Business understanding and current hands on experience in finance business areas such as AP, AR, GL, AA, CO etc in SAP systems.
In-depth knowledge of finance data models in SAP S/4 HANA.
Strong experience and knowledge working with DevOps principles and SAP integrations including SAP CPI, API, Kafka, Cloud platforms and Event Mesh.
Experience within Master Data Management and working knowledge of design and implementation of data governance policies and procedures to ensure data quality and accuracy.
Experience in data model definition along SAP best practices and standard system capabilities.
Extensive SAP Retail design and implementation experience, having successfully executed at least 3 SAP Retail full life cycle implementation projects including integration experience with POS and e-Commerce applications.
Excellent understanding of SAP information Architecture and Analytics knowledge (SAP Fiori, SAP Analytics Cloud)
Experience from Agile way of working (SAFe or similar)
SAP Program/Project Manager
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Finance or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English. Swedish Language skills would be an added advantage.
At least 10 years' experience in SAP FICO modules with configuration, implementation, and maintenance, including at least 3 full cycle SAP successful project implementations.
PMP or PRINCE2 Certification is mandatory. Also working knowledge of Agile Software Development is desired.
Experience with Project Planning and Leadership, Change Management (PROSCI), Stakeholder coordination, Technical oversight of tactical and operational requirements, and expertise in program execution for large Enterprise systems (ERP, CRM,etc)
Working experience of data governance tools, frameworks and technologies.
Excellent understanding of SAP information Architecture and Analytics knowledge (SAP Fiori, SAP Analytics Cloud)
Experience from Agile way of working (SAFe or similar)
Kindly send your resumes to info@sekrond.com
. Only applications sent to the mailbox will be reviewed.
Kindly quote SEKROICT2025-SAP as reference in the applications.
