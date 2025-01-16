SAP Functional Specialist - MM/SD
2025-01-16
This is a consultancy opportunity with a 6-month contract starting as soon as possible.
About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational clothing company headquartered in Stockholm. They operate in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. It is the second-largest global clothing retailer. The company makes its online shopping available in 33 countries.
We are seeking an experienced SAP Consultant for a 1-year assignment to work on inventory management and retail processes within SAP, start date on March 03rd. This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a dynamic team focusing on end-to-end processes, including stock count interactions, supply chain challenges, and integration testing.
Your Profile:
Key Responsibilities:
• Conduct requirement analysis through discussions with business experts and relevant stakeholders
• Write detailed functional specifications based on business needs
• Collaborate with developers during walkthroughs of requirements, providing support for test data and functional testing
• Perform root cause analysis on reported issues from markets
• Maintain and manage a complex set of batch jobs
• Use tools like Jira and Active Control for structured work management
Required Skills and Experience:
• SAP Inventory Management (MM/SD) expertise
• Strong retail experience, with a focus on the order-to-cash process in SAP
• Understanding of the stock count process and how it interacts with other in-store processes like allocation, replenishment, sales, BOPIS, and storage management
• Solid knowledge of supply chain challenges
• Experience working with Article Master Data in SAP Retail
• Proven ability to specify integration contracts and test integrations from a functional perspective
• Desired Qualities:
• Ability to work in a structured manner with tools like Jira and Active Control
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
