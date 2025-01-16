SAP Functional Specialist - MM/SD

MultiMind Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-01-16


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige

This is a consultancy opportunity with a 6-month contract starting as soon as possible.

About Client:

Our client is a Swedish multinational clothing company headquartered in Stockholm. They operate in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. It is the second-largest global clothing retailer. The company makes its online shopping available in 33 countries.

We are seeking an experienced SAP Consultant for a 1-year assignment to work on inventory management and retail processes within SAP, start date on March 03rd. This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a dynamic team focusing on end-to-end processes, including stock count interactions, supply chain challenges, and integration testing.

Your Profile:

Key Responsibilities:

• Conduct requirement analysis through discussions with business experts and relevant stakeholders
• Write detailed functional specifications based on business needs
• Collaborate with developers during walkthroughs of requirements, providing support for test data and functional testing
• Perform root cause analysis on reported issues from markets
• Maintain and manage a complex set of batch jobs
• Use tools like Jira and Active Control for structured work management

Required Skills and Experience:

• SAP Inventory Management (MM/SD) expertise
• Strong retail experience, with a focus on the order-to-cash process in SAP
• Understanding of the stock count process and how it interacts with other in-store processes like allocation, replenishment, sales, BOPIS, and storage management
• Solid knowledge of supply chain challenges
• Experience working with Article Master Data in SAP Retail
• Proven ability to specify integration contracts and test integrations from a functional perspective
• Desired Qualities:
• Ability to work in a structured manner with tools like Jira and Active Control
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

This is a great opportunity to join a forward-thinking company and contribute to a critical project. If you are ready for a new challenge and meet the required qualifications, we would love to hear from you!

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
MultiMind Bemanning AB (org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/

Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Ivona Batljan
072 070 28 86

Jobbnummer
9107095

Prenumerera på jobb från MultiMind Bemanning AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB: