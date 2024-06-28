SAP Development Architect
2024-06-28
Company Description
H&M Group is a dynamic organization committed to exceeding customer expectations through collaboration, innovation, and technology. Our tech organization caters to the unique needs of millions of customers, delivering end-to-end solutions for all our brands. As we accelerate digitalization, we seek strong leaders who can bring their best capabilities, innovative ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformative journey of H&M Group.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY!
Job Description
We are in search of an exceptional SAP Development Architect with a profound mastery of SAP solutions and a solid understanding of create an architectural blueprint that outlines solutions to achieve complex business objectives. This pivotal role is centered around our organization's core SAP platform, where you will be tasked with architecting, developing, and maintaining SAP solutions.
As an SAP Development Architect at H&M Group, you'll execute our software development lifecycle and methodologies, ensuring alignment with business needs. Your primary goal is to craft a resilient SAP solution that aligns with the organizational strategy, placing a strong emphasis on scalability and consistency across the entire landscape. Rather than concentrating solely on individual projects, you will be instrumental in creating an SAP solution that seamlessly integrates with our overarching goals.
Role Specific information:
We are looking for an SAP Development Architect with extensive experience that will work with high-level design of SAP custom development, Quality Assurance and troubleshooting of complex operational problems.
Required skills & Preferred skills for the role:
10+ years of experience with hands-on SAP development in ECC and CAR in the retail industry.
5+ years of experience working with software architecture in retail scenarios such as allocation, replenishment and omni fulfilment.
3+ years of experience building cloud extensions on BTP with CAP and RAP programming models.
3+ years implementing Clean Core strategy by building extensions on BTP.
Good understating of integration aspects between SAP systems and non-SAP systems
Understands present architecture and drive technological features that drive future architectures.
Staying up to date with best practices, and industry trends to provide most effective technical solutions.
Good understanding in SAP HANA DB performance optimization including performance monitoring, performance testing and DB tuning.
Contribute to an open and collaborative environment cross organization and competencies.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Additional information
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
Sounds interesting?
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 31of July. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist SAP - martin.madsen@hm.com
