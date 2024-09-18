SAP Consultant
We are seeking a skilled SAP Consultant who can manage stakeholders, understand evolving user expectations, and provide expert advice on technical solutions aligned with our future global strategy.
Key Responsibilities:
Serve as a Project Team member, helping design, develop, and maintain the global solution.
Act as a designer for Continuous Improvement initiatives in our current solution and landscape.
Provide input on solutions that meet current business needs and align with future global objectives.
Required Skills & Competencies:
2-5 years of relevant experience in SAP implementation, preferably with ECC 6.0.
Hands-on experience in full implementation projects, primarily as a Production Planning (PP) consultant, with secondary skills in Material Management (MM) and Quality Management (QM).
Familiarity with Product Creation processes, Bill of Materials (BOM), and transforming/automating business processes from Excel macros and HP QTP scripts to SAP ECC solutions.
Experience with MRP, Variant Configuration, Engineering Change Management, and Product Modeling.
Knowledge of MCON pricing and MSTK.
Strong understanding of PP integration with other SAP modules.
S/4 HANA knowledge and experience are a strong advantage.
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to collaborate with colleagues, users, and business partners globally.
Ability to lead and deliver IT solutions or GAPs based on business requirements from stakeholders.
Adaptability and willingness to learn are crucial, especially during the transition from ECC to S/4 HANA.
Ability to multitask and work in a fast-paced environment with multiple projects and priorities.
A university degree or diploma in IT, business, or a related field.
Preferred Skills:
Basic knowledge of debugging and ABAP.
Familiarity with SAP S/4 HANA.
Experience with Agile implementation methodologies.
