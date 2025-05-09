SAP CO-PC Consultant
2025-05-09
Position: SAP CO-PC Consultant - Remote (7+ months)
We are currently looking for an experienced SAP CO-PC Consultant to support an upcoming finance transformation initiative. This is a remote opportunity with an initial contract duration of seven months, with the possibility of extension.
Role Summary:
The assignment focuses on financial process design within the Controlling module, specifically in areas such as overhead cost management, product costing, and margin analysis. You will be expected to take a leading role in requirement gathering, solution design, and implementation within an SAP S/4HANA environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform process analysis and contribute to the design of finance solutions in Controlling (CO), particularly related to overhead costs, product cost planning, and profitability.
Lead workshops to gather requirements and define functional specifications.
Execute fit-gap analyses and advocate for existing template solutions where appropriate.
Guide and facilitate finance-focused workshops, especially within the CO domain.
Develop functional specifications related to RICEW components (Reports, Interfaces, Conversions, Enhancements, Workflows).
Understand and map controlling value flows throughout the system.
Define test cases and perform thorough testing to ensure system quality.
Required Skills and Experience:
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience with SAP Controlling, with strong expertise in product costing and margin analysis.
Proven background in S/4HANA project implementations.
Solid understanding of finance and controlling integration and value flows.
Experience in leading workshops and working closely with key stakeholders.
Competence in functional design and test execution.
Ability to operate effectively in a remote environment.
If you match the profile and are interested in the role, please submit your updated CV for immediate consideration. Interviews will be scheduled on a rolling basis.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
