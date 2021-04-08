SAP Basis Consultant/Architect - Stockholm, Sweden - Wipro Sweden filial till Wipro Ltd, Indien - Datajobb i Sigtuna
SAP Basis Consultant/Architect - Stockholm, Sweden
Wipro Sweden filial till Wipro Ltd, Indien / Datajobb / Sigtuna
2021-04-08

Job Description:
Required Skills:
§ SAP Certified SAP Basis admin (Technology Associate or similar/better)
§ Strong experience with SAP on Linux (SLES), Oracle and SAP HANA databases.
§ Strong experience in administrating and troubleshooting SAP Products SAP ISU, ERP, CRM, BW, S4HANA, FIORI, BW4HANA, BO, Solution Manager, PO, Portal, Web Dispatcher and common integration scenarios for these modules and related technologies (SSO, Encryption, Session Management, Loadbalancing, etc.)
§ Strong experience in planning and performing SAP system upgrades
§ Experience in SAP OS/DB Migration & Data Centre Migration
§ Strong experience in End-to-End problem analysis and resolution (from enduser, through all involved components and technologies, up to the backend)
§ Plan, track and successfully implement complex SAP services and projects in close alignment with internal delivery and customer project leads
§ Ability to maintain high degree of knowledge/understanding in various SAP Technologies and applications.
§ Ability to perform assigned tasks independently and complete deliverables on time.
§ ITIL process handling (incident, change & problem management)
§ Good Communication (English) & Team Lead Skills
Desirable Skills/Certifications:
§ SAP HANA certification
§ SAP OS/DB Migration certification
§ SAP Netweaver administrator certification for AS ABAP and AS JAVA
§ SAP Certified Technology Specialist - SAP S/4HANA Conversion and SAP System Upgrade
§ Experience in SAP SAAS Products (for e.g. Successfactors)
§ Experience in SSO, Encryption, Certificates in SAP environment.
Job Duties & Responsibilities:
§ Plan and migrate SAP Applications from the existing data centres to new data centres/Public Cloud Environment.
§ Support, maintain and optimize the diverse SAP Landscape, which consists of SAP ERP, ISU, BW, S4HANA, FIORI, BW4HANA, BO, Solution Manager, PO, Portal, SMP, TREX, DMS, Web Dispatcher etc.
§ Plan and perform SAP SP Upgrades, Add-On Installations, Release Upgrades and System Migrations
§ Plan and integrate new SAP Products, as well as 3rd-party products and services into existing customer landscapes
§ Plan and Perform SAP system refresh, database restore & recovery activities.
§ Create & maintain documentation on system configurations, maintenance processes and schedules. (For e.g. Technical Architecture Documents, Standard Operating Procedures & Execution Process Documents)
§ Perform DB Administration activities - Oracle & HANA
§ Plan and perform DB Installation & Upgrade activities - Oracle & HANA
§ Plan and perform O/S Parameter Tuning (Linux/SLES) for SAP Application Servers & Database Servers.
§ Provide technical expertise, Identify and resolve the system availability issues, system errors and performance issues.
§ Perform root cause analysis across for technical issues. Develop and present findings and recommendations to stakeholders.
§ Perform printer management, Job scheduling, Transport management, System monitoring etc.
§ Plan and implement complex SAP services and projects in close alignment with internal/customer teams.

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22

Adress
Wipro Sweden Filial Till Wipro Ltd, Indien
MASKINGATAN 3
19560 ARLANDASTAD

Jobbnummer
5679330

