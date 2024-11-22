Salesforce Developer
2024-11-22
Salesforce Developer
Join Aimo and Shape the Future of Salesforce Solutions
Are you a Salesforce enthusiast ready to make an impact? Aimo is looking for a talented Salesforce Developer to take ownership of our Salesforce ecosystem, supporting operations across Sweden, Finland, and Norway. This is your opportunity to bring innovative ideas to life in a dynamic environment focused on growth and transformation.
About the Role
As a Salesforce Developer, you'll be part of Aimo's dedicated CRM team, responsible for servicing all Nordic operations. Your role will involve designing, developing, and maintaining Salesforce solutions that empower the organization. You'll work closely with internal stakeholders, including product owners and solution architects, to create workflows, optimize processes, and implement scalable solutions tailored to business needs.
Your Key Responsibilities
Salesforce Development: Develop custom applications and integrations within Salesforce using Apex, Visualforce, and Lightning Components.
Salesforce Administration: Manage users, roles, profiles, and streamline and automate business processes.
Sales and Service Cloud Management: Configure and optimize features to support business processes, streamline sales cycles, and enhance customer service capabilities.
UI/UX Development: Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to design and implement user-friendly designs and scalable solutions.
Manage integrations between Salesforce and other systems.
Lead deployments in test environments and ensure seamless implementations.
Participate in solution design discussions and drive best practices for scalability and efficiency.
Who You Are
At least 5 years of experience as a Salesforce Developer with expertise in Apex, Visualforce, and Lightning Components.
Skilled in optimizing Sales and Service Cloud modules and applying UI/UX design principles within Salesforce.
Strong technical knowledge of APIs, system integration, and scalable solution development.
Collaborative and effective in delivering impactful solutions with internal stakeholders.
Thrives in dynamic environments, tackling challenges with structure and creativity while embracing iterative development and continuous improvement.
Proficient in English; knowledge of Swedish, Finnish, or Norwegian is a bonus.
Salesforce certifications are a plus.
About Aimo
At Aimo, we have embarked on an exciting journey to become the most attractive partner in mobility. Our mission is to contribute to healthy and sustainable social development by offering mobility services that make cities smarter and everyday life easier. We're driven by innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to making a difference for our customers and communities.
Why Join Aimo?
Aimo is on a transformative journey, and we're bringing our CRM expertise in-house to drive innovation. By joining us, you'll play a key role in delivering scalable solutions to support all Nordic countries while contributing to sustainable social development and smarter cities.
How to Apply
We are reviewing applications on a rolling basis. Don't miss your chance to make an impact-apply today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Aimo Park Sweden AB
https://www.aimo.se
