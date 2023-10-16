Salesforce Developer
Job Title: Salesforce Developer
Location: Stockholm - Gothenburg - Malmö
About Us: Sreehith Consulting is a leading IT consultancy with a global presence, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our diverse client base. We are on the lookout for a highly skilled and motivated Salesforce Developer who is up-to-date with the latest industry trends and has a passion for leveraging the power of Salesforce to drive business success. Join our team in Sweden's dynamic cities and play a pivotal role in crafting innovative solutions that transform businesses and elevate customer experiences.
Job Description:
Are you a Salesforce Developer with a keen eye for industry trends and a thirst for staying ahead in the technology game? If so, this is your chance to be part of an organization that values innovation and expertise. As a Salesforce Developer at Sreehith Consulting, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing cutting-edge Salesforce solutions across our multiple Sweden locations. Your role will be pivotal in enabling us to achieve our business goals and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.
Key Responsibilities:
Customization and Development: Lead the customization and development of Salesforce solutions, ensuring they align with the latest industry standards and best practices.
Lightning Web Components (LWC): Design and develop responsive, high-performance Lightning Web Components to enhance user experiences and streamline processes.
Apex Development: Write efficient, secure, and scalable Apex code for triggers, classes, and batch processes.
Integration Expertise: Build and maintain integrations with third-party systems and APIs to ensure seamless data flow and process automation.
Data Modeling: Design and optimize data models, objects, and relationships within Salesforce to support efficient data management and reporting.
Mobile Solutions: Develop mobile solutions using Salesforce Mobile SDK or other technologies to extend the platform's functionality.
Continuous Learning: Stay abreast of the latest Salesforce trends, updates, and best practices, and ensure our Salesforce instance adheres to these standards.
User Training and Support: Provide training and support to end users and troubleshoot issues as they arise.
Robust Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation for Salesforce configurations, customizations, and development work.
Security Focus: Ensure the highest level of security and data protection through meticulous profile and permission set management.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I and II certifications preferred.
Good number of years of experience in Salesforce development.
Proficiency in Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Web Components, and other Salesforce technologies.
Strong understanding of Salesforce best practices, security, and data modeling.
Experience with Salesforce Lightning, Salesforce Mobile, and Salesforce DX.
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and a highly skilled team.
Career growth and development opportunities.
If you're a Salesforce Developer who thrives on innovation and excellence and is eager to make an impact, we invite you to join us. Be part of a dynamic environment in Sweden's vibrant cities where your expertise will be valued and contribute to our ongoing success. Apply today to embark on a fulfilling career journey with Sreehith Consulting. Så ansöker du
