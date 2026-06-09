Internship in Project and Production Engineering
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Tranås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Tranås
2026-06-09
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Aneby
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells advanced heat pumps that harness energy from nature's own resources – rock, water, and air.
In Tranås, you'll find both our production unit and our competence and development center, where we constantly strive to stay at the forefront. Here we create smart solutions that simplify everyday life, contribute to a greener future, and provide our customers with safety and comfort
We believe in technology that makes a difference – technology that is Invented for life.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As a full-time intern in the TEF4 department, you actively contribute to develop and create the conditions for a more efficient production setup to optimize manufacturing.
In this role you will be supporting the local Production Engineering department with daily project management tasks
You will have the opportunity to plan and execute your own production related projects
Evaluating data and creating statistics will allow you to follow up on KPIs of the production
Design parts and create drawings in CAD
Administrative tasks to support the local Production Engineering manager will also be part of your duties
You will be actively participating in the department's improvement and development, e.g., by moderating workshops
Duration of the internship: 6 months preferably starting in September 2026
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Industrial Engineering or similar (Bachelor or Master of Science)
Previous production-related experience desirable
Good analytical skills, problem-solving mindset, and technical thinking
You thrive in a dynamic work environment – identifying problems, finding solutions and executing them by actively driving your own ideas
Working knowledge in Microsoft Office tools (especially Excel, PowerPoint, Word); experience in other tools (CAD) is a plus
Knowledge in topics like IoT and Industry 4.0 could also be a plus
Open and communicative, ability to approach people easily and to work in a team environment
Fluent verbal and written communication skills in English, Swedish is an advantage
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
Welcome to Tranås – the heart of Bosch Home Comfort in Sweden
Tranås, beautifully located by the idyllic Lake Sommen and surrounded by forests and nature reserves, is home to Bosch Thermotechnology AB in Sweden. Here, more than 600 associates work in manufacturing and research & development of innovative heating solutions for a sustainable future.
At Bosch, we care about you, our business, and the environment.
We offer more than a job – we help you grow in your career and as a person. Life is about balance, and we support your goals, whether they involve new challenges, development, or time for family and hobbies.
Join a workplace that values individuality, openness, and trust, where you can be yourself and be inspired by diverse perspectives from around the globe.
Join us in Tranås and be part of shaping tomorrow's energy solutions – in a workplace where innovation meets quality of life.
Here, you'll find not just a job – but a lifestyle. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
9956254