Sales Team Parental Cover
2025-10-20
Join the Rock 'n Roll Scientists at Softube in Linköping, Sweden, and help us craft and tell the Softube story! Softube is a dynamic, fast-growing company on a mission-to find the best way to make music with a computer, using our scientific wizardry and our love for music. We are looking for a well organized team player with great analytical skills and a love for numbers.
Position Details and Application
This position is full-time with a minimum duration of 12 months to cover parental leave. The role is on-site at the Softube headquarters in Linköping, Sweden, and we would like to fill this position as quickly as possible. Due to the limited duration of the role, we are unable to accept applicants who do not already have the right to work in Sweden.
The last day to apply for the position is November 11th, 2025. However, we are applying continuous selection in this recruitment process, which means that we might complete the recruitment process before the set end date. If you are interested in this position, send us your application as soon as possible! Contact career@softube.com
if you have any questions.
A selected number of applicants will be called to an interview; those applicants will be contacted by email.
Job Description
Forecasting: Create, maintain, and update sales projections in cooperation with the marketing department to support strategic planning.
Promotional Planning: Develop, update, and execute promotional campaigns together with the marketing department that drive customer conversion and sales growth.
Performance Analysis: Monitor daily sales performance, analyze results, and share actionable insights with relevant teams.
Sales Coordination: Serve as the main point of contact for current and potential distributors and resellers.
Order Management: Process software sales orders and manage invoicing and sales reports from distributors and resellers.
Product Setup: Set up new products, define upgrade paths, and manage royalty reporting.
Required Qualifications
Relevant degree or experience.
At least 2-5 years of working experience within the field of sales operations, sales coordination, marketing coordination, or a similar role.
Experience within software, tech, or e-commerce.
Fluent in English (spoken and written).
Quick learner.
Familiar with sales processes, promotional planning, and working closely with marketing teams.
Comfortable with forecasting, tracking KPIs, and drawing insights from data.
Comfortable creating, managing, and analyzing data using Excel.
Bonus Qualifications
Knowledge and experience in music production.
Knowledge and experience of the music software industry, plug-ins, DAWs.
Fluent in Swedish (spoken and written).
Service-oriented skills.
Available for an immediate start.
About Softube
Softube was founded by Oscar Öberg in 2003 and consists today of over forty people, headquartered in Linköping, Sweden.
