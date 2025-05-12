Sales System Specialist
JobBusters AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role We are looking for Sales System Specialist for our client in telecommunication. Join our clients dynamic Sales Flow Team, where they are passionate about optimizing customer journeys. They are committed to creating innovative solutions for e-commerce, self-service, external websites, mobile apps, and future digital services.
You'll set up campaigns and solutions to support various digital platforms. This role requires a deep understanding of business, processes, and people. You'll collaborate with your team to create customer-centric solutions and act as an internal consultant for colleagues across the organization.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Experience as a system specialist
Web experience
Programming knowledge
Domain knowledge of telecom
Fluent in Swedish and English
Who You Are Our client are on a journey to become the next-generation telecom company. To succeed, you need to be detail-oriented, logical, and open to change. You should be customer-focused and understand that the solutions you create will connect people to what matters most.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment Salary: According to agreement Start date: 2025-06-02 End date: 2025-12-31, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex etc. In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You don't need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se 0737-138213 Jobbnummer
9334798