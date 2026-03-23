Sales Support Specialist
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2026-03-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Business Manager - Commercial and Portfo.
Your Role And Responsibilities
Are you a technically minded team player who enjoys turning complex requirements into smart solutions? We are looking for a dedicated Sales Support Specialist to join our Motors and Generators sales team in Västerås. In this role, you'll be a key part of the technical sales process, working closely with Area Sales and Key Account Managers, our technical support teams, and the factory to develop tailored offers that meet customer needs.
You will play a central role in reviewing specifications, translating them into optimized technical solutions, and supporting our global sales team with both expertise and structure.
You thrive in a collaborative environment, are solution-oriented, and bring a proactive mindset to every step of the sales cycle.
The role is based in Västerås, Sweden.
Key Responsibilities Include
Analyzing customer specifications and translating them into optimized technical solutions and offers
Collaborating with internal teams to prepare high-quality and tailored technical offers.
Supporting Area Sales Managers and Key account managers throughout the sales process with technical expertise
Participating in technical discussions and clarifications with customers, ensuring clarity, accuracy, and customer satisfaction
Qualifications For The Role
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related technical field.
Experience in a similar role is preferred, but recent graduates with a strong eagerness to learn and grow in a technical environment are also encouraged to apply.
Self-motivated, proactive, and capable of taking ownership of tasks and responsibilities.
Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work effectively with diverse teams locally and globally.
A structured approach to problem-solving and delivering results.
Service-oriented, flexible, and committed to understanding customer requirements to provide the best possible solution.
Fluent in English both written and spoken. Swedish is a plus.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Recruiting Manager Kristina Carlquist, +46 706-03 22 03, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703-96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767-69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730-77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is April 12, 2026. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Nätverksgatan 3 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Nätverksgatan 3 Jobbnummer
9813062