Sales Support Specialist
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2024-08-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We are seeking a dedicated Sales Support Specialist to join our skilled sales team at ABB Motion Service, Service Supply Unit. This unit provides services for a global portfolio of high-voltage large motors and generators manufactured in Västerås. In this role, you will be instrumental in the entire quotation process for service-related deliveries.
As a Sales Support Specialist, you will play a crucial role in supporting our Area Sales Managers, Local Sales Units, and global customers by preparing quotations, primarily for replacement machines and capital parts. You will manage the complete quotation process, from initiation to gathering the necessary technical and commercial information to finalize offers. Your role will involve close collaboration with various stakeholders, including Local Sales Units, Area Sales Managers, Engineering, and other relevant functions. You will also take the lead in resolving unexpected situations to ensure we deliver the best possible service to our customers.
Additionally, you will be actively involved in improving our processes and tools, continuously enhancing our ways of working. This position offers the opportunity to work in an international environment, engaging with people from diverse cultural and geographical backgrounds.
This position reports to Sales Manager.
Qualifications for the role
You hold a relevant education in Engineering.
You have a couple of years of work experience, preferably within sales/sales sup-port or a technical related field.
You have a structured approach to solving problems and delivering to target.
You are service minded, flexible and always strive to understand customer requirements and try to find the best possible solution.
Experience in Salesforce is an advantage.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is a must.
More about us
Hiring Manager Catrin Östman +46 722 21 86 10, will answer your questions about the posi-tion. Union representatives; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 702 205 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
Welcome to apply the latest by September 6.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/sweden/se/home
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
8860803