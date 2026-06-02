Sales Representative to Tachografservice!
Progrits AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2026-06-02
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Do you want to be the driving force behind our growth in Denmark? We're looking for a Sales Representative at Tachografservice – someone who loves building new relationships and understands that cold customer calls are a fundamental part of success. If you're excited about shaping a market and making a real impact, keep reading!
Since 2006, Tachografservice has been the go-to partner for Danish transport companies looking to stay compliant and in control. Through our proprietary software, TachoManagement, we help hauliers download, store, and analyze tachograph data – making it easy to monitor driving and rest times, avoid fines, and focus on what really matters: running their business.
Today, we're a tight-knit and passionate team based in Odense, known for outstanding customer service and deep expertise in tachograph regulations. In 2025, we joined Movement Software – a Nordic software group – alongside our sister company Idha Sweden, opening up exciting opportunities to expand our offering and reach across Europe.
Tachografservice HQ is located in Odense, but the right candidate could be located in one of Movement Software's sales hubs in either Copenhagen, Malmö or Gothenburg.
We hope you'll enjoy being part of a smaller company with short decision-making paths, where initiative is valued and every contribution truly matters!
About the role
As our Sales Representative, you'll be at the forefront of our growth in Denmark. This is an outbound-driven role where you'll take ownership of the full sales cycle – from identifying and reaching out to potential customers to closing deals and building lasting relationships.
Your key responsibilities include:
Outbound sales – Proactively reach out to new customers through cold calling, prospecting, and market research. You're the one who gets the conversation started.
Customer visits & demos – Meet customers face-to-face, showcase our solutions, and demonstrate the value TachoManagement brings to their daily operations.
Networking & events – Attend industry fairs, meet-ups, and conferences to build our network and brand presence in the Danish transport sector.
Market research – Keep a finger on the pulse of the market, identify prospect opportunities, and map decision-makers in target accounts.
About you
You're a natural relationship builder with a genuine passion for sales. Numbers motivate you, but what really drives you is the thrill of connecting with new people and showing them how the right solution can make their workday easier. You understand that outbound prospecting is fundamental to success, and you know how to find creative ways to get in front of decision-makers. Working in a smaller company energizes you – you appreciate the variety, the speed, and the chance to make a real impact.
We believe that you have:
A strong sales mindset – you're KPI-driven and understand that numbers talk
Fluency in Danish and English
A love for outbound sales and meeting new customers
Willingness to travel and meet customers across Denmark (~25%)
A valid driver's license
Creativity, grit, and an eagerness to take on new challenges
It's a bonus if you have:
Knowledge of the Danish transport sector
Experience working at a haulier or transport company – whether in planning, administration, or even as a driver
Experience with SaaS sales of transport-related software (Fleet Management, TMS, planning systems, etc.)
An understanding of the daily pain points hauliers face
Sounds interesting?
Does this sound like a team, a culture, and a challenge you'd thrive in? We'd love to hear from you! Apply for the role, connect with us, or share this with someone you think would be a great fit.
If you have questions about the role, the team, or the company, don't hesitate to reach out to Carolina Crisp, People Business Partner at Movement Software.
Part of Movement Software
Tachografservice is part of Movement Software – a Nordic software group with 17 entrepreneur-driven companies specializing in the automotive, transport & logistics, and integrated e-commerce sectors. We are driven by technical innovation, with a strong focus on delivering customer value. Since 2023, Movement Software has been part of Axcel, a Nordic private equity firm with a strong interest in the tech sector.
Being part of Movement Software means more opportunities for growth, both for us as a company and for you as an employee, while also providing greater stability.
If you're like us, we believe you want to feel a sense of purpose at work – and contribute to making Tachografservice an even better and more fun place to work. Because fun is important – work is too big a part of life not to enjoy it. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7829240-2029878". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Progrits AB
(org.nr 559084-7835), https://jobs.progrits.se
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 12 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Movement Software Jobbnummer
9940888