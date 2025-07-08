Sales & Supply Planning Leader
Ikea Retail Services AB / Logistikjobb / Malmö Visa alla logistikjobb i Malmö
2025-07-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Retail Services AB i Malmö
Why we will love you
As a person, we believe that you are passionate about driving business growth and contributing to the overall success of IKEA. You have excellent communication and collaboration skills, and you can connect easily and create trustful relationships with people on different levels and parts of the organization. You have an interest in constant improvement and ability to drive change in a complex organization with experience in leading and developing business and people in a complex matrix setting.
To succeed in this role, you have proven leadership experience in a complex setting. You have deep knowledge of the IKEA supply chain and the sales and supply planning processes. In particular you are extremely familiar with retail sales planning process, preferably from both Ikea Retail and Core Business Range. You love to develop the business and understand how to drive process and digital developments across organization.
You have you have proven leadership experience in a complex setting, either leading teams or a matrix. You also have a proven track record developing the business by driving process and digital developments across organizations.
You have been working with Sales and/or Commercial Planning and have experience in retail (preferably in the home furnishing sector). We also believe that you have been leading and influencing co-workers for approximately 5 years during your work-life career. It is also an advantage if you have previous experience of working in a commercial assignment in Range & Supply.
Furthermore, you have broad knowledge and experience of:
The IKEA concept, brand objectives, values and vision
The IKEA tools, processes and year cycles connected to Sales and Supply Planning
Stakeholder and change management
Project management tools and methods
Your responsibilities
As a Sales and Supply Planning Leader, you will lead the integration of sales and supply planning processes and capabilities within Ingka in close collaboration with Inter Ikea. You will Contribute to profitable growth by securing the right preconditions for an executable supply plan excellence in planning, as a precondition for availability and excellence in operations
Furthermore, you will:
Actively collaborate with the relevant key stakeholders within supply chain covering Inter IKEA and Ingka to secure processes are optimized towards organizational goals
Take the lead to secure that the business objectives (Growth Plan, P&V, Service impact) are reflected in the supply plan.
Develop and create the pre-requisites for success within the assignment of Sales and Supply Planning. Including the needed reports, overviews, data insights etc in close cooperation with relevant teams within Digital.
Optimising our supply chain, by minimising the mid- and long-term imbalance within sales and supply together with Inter IKEA.
Lead / contribute to developing state of the art supply planning as a precondition for excellence in operations.
This is a regular position based in Malmö, Sweden. You will report to the Sales & Supply Planning Manager.
Our team within IKEA
We are newly establishing the Sales and Supply Planning department. Our ambition is to create preconditions for growth and availability on a strategic and tactical level with excellence in sales and supply planning. We are part of Growth and Marketing where we take the lead in translating our sales forecast into a balanced supply plan.
We are a small team of currently 9 people with diverse backgrounds. If you are not afraid to lead in the unknown, we'd love for you to join us!
Questions and support? Let's connect!
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible but no later than July 19th 2025.
In this recruitment process, relocation support is provided by IKEA. In line with our value of togetherness we believe the best way for us to collaborate and co-create is when we meet in the office, and the majority of the working hours should be from the office.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-19
E-post: jacob.pressing@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Retail Services AB
(org.nr 556661-0886)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9421913