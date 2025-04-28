Sales & Order Administrator to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Samsung is looking for a structured and service-minded Sales & Order Admin to join their fast-paced, dynamic environment within the consumer electronics industry. In this role, you will play a key part in aligning customer sales orders with supply chain planning, ensuring smooth communication and efficient processes across teams and markets. This is a great opportunity to work closely with both customers and internal stakeholders in an international setting. The assignment is full-time and initially for 6 months, with a strong possibility for extension.
About the Role
As a Sales & Order Admin at Samsung, you will supervise and align customer sales orders according to demand planning and supply guidance from the Supply Chain Management (SCM) team. You will have daily contact with customers as well as internal communication with the sales team and SCM colleagues. Reporting to the Team Lead within a well-established and supportive Order Administration team, you will contribute to the success of order planning and customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities Release and align customer orders in NERP according to the demand plan.
Ensure Purchase Order and Sales Order alignment with customers
Communicate order changes and supply shortages to customers and Key Account Managers.
Manage pricing and handle order-related questions.
Participate in sales meetings with customers, contributing to order planning.
Follow daily work routines and prioritize tasks effectively to meet planning deadlines.
Act as the main point of contact for assigned customers, maintaining a high level of service.
About You
To succeed in this role, you are a structured and communicative person who enjoys collaborating across teams and working closely with customers. You thrive in a fast-paced environment, handle shifting priorities with ease, and are confident in managing administrative tasks accurately and efficiently. Your personality and team fit are just as important as your experience - Samsung values a positive, engaged, and proactive approach.
Experience and Skills 1-2 years of experience within Supply Chain Management, logistics, or a similar administrative role.
Intermediate Excel skills.
Experience working with SAP or similar ERP systems is a plus.
Excellent communication skills in English (spoken and written); Swedish and Finnish are considered an advantage.
Solid understanding of order handling processes and customer coordination.
Strong organizational and prioritization abilities with attention to detail.
Ability to work well in a team environment and handle multiple tasks effectively.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Emelie Asmundsson emelie.asmundsson@digitalenta.se Jobbnummer
9307799